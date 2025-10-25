Meghan Markle's public relations team has faced another shakeup after her tenth communications director in five years reportedly quit, citing a turbulent work environment and internal tension.

Emily Robinson, who joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team in June, resigned after just three months, according to The Sun.

Robinson had been recruited from Netflix following her work on "The Crown," the streaming giant's controversial royal drama.

Sources close to Robinson told the Daily Mail that her decision to leave was her own, but that conditions must have been "pretty horrible."

One source said Robinson "is not a quitter," suggesting her departure reflected deeper issues within the Sussex operation.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun that "it must be quite chaotic working for the Sussexes," pointing to the steady stream of staff turnover since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Seward said that many employees arrive with one expectation of the role but quickly realize "the job they're expected to do is not the job they imagined they would have." She added that Meghan "wants to control everything," which has led to "some quite major PR errors."

Seward​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ brought up Meghan's trip to Paris Fashion Week when the duchess posted a video of herself going through the city with her feet up in the back of a taxi.

A number of people watching the royals criticized the road as being the one that Princess Diana took the night she died. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Meghan Markle will never escape these two disrespectful moments



Mocking curtseying to The Queen



Putting her feet up while recording herself going by the tunnel where Diana, Princess of Wales tragically lost her life pic.twitter.com/xpmNtf2XMt — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) October 23, 2025

Seward said that even if the similarity was unintentional, the decision to post the video was "incredibly stupid" and "really bad timing."

She argued that professional communicators should handle public posts rather than Meghan herself.

A Pattern of PR Turmoil

Robinson's resignation adds to a string of departures from the Sussexes' communications team in recent years. In June, Harry and Meghan dismissed two PR chiefs after a series of missteps, including negative reviews of Meghan's Netflix cooking series and confusion over her American Riviera Orchard rebrand.

Earlier this year, Meghan faced criticism after being referred to as "Her Royal Highness" in promotional material, a title she agreed to forgo following the 2020 "Megxit" deal with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sussexes reportedly blamed their PR advisers for the oversight and replaced multiple team members soon after.

Among those who exited were UK-based Charlie Gipson, California-based Kyle Boulia, and Archewell Foundation communications lead Deesha Tank. The couple then brought in Method Communications, a firm that brands itself as "disruptors" who "challenge the status quo."

Seward said she believes the constant staff turnover reflects deeper control issues.

"It has to stem from Meghan's personality, because she's the big boss," she said. "She interferes, she gives out the wrong message."

The royal expert added that the couple's media strategy has backfired because they appear unwilling to stay quiet.

"PR isn't always about getting people out there," she said. "Some of the best PR keep people out of the news."

Seward suggested that Meghan and Harry's best move now would be to stay out of the spotlight and focus on their private life, as they originally promised after leaving the royal family.

"They should be keeping out of the news," she said, adding that accepting "humanitarian awards that nobody really understands what they're for" only fuels criticism.