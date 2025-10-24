Meghan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Markle, before her upcoming trip to the UK, is said to have wanted to communicate with Kate Middleton.

Insiders said the Duchess of Sussex instructed her staff to contact the Princess of Wales in order to arrange a conversation prior to their flight back to London with Prince ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Harry.

The move, described internally as "Project Thaw," aims to ease long-standing tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

"Meghan has asked her people to reach out to Kate and organize a call," one insider told Radar Online. "She hopes this will be the first step towards reconciliation."

Royal correspondent Richard Eden said Markle's recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week was not just a fashion statement but a strategic step in "warming up" public and royal relations. The visit followed Prince Harry's brief meeting with King Charles III, their first in nearly two years.

Insiders told the outlet that Markle and Harry are finalizing plans for their first joint visit to the UK since 2022, likely before Christmas.

"By all accounts, the trip is happening; it's just a matter of finalizing the timing," a source said. "Obviously, Meghan's anxious about it. She knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands."

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to insiders, one of the things Harry has been telling Markle is to contact his sister-in-law, as he thinks that would be instrumental in fixing his estranged relationship with Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been pushing her to do it, as he is certain that if Markle and Kate meet and sort things out, it will be a way of making peace with William as well.

Markle reportedly understands how much public perception hinges on her dynamic with Kate.

"She knows getting Kate on board would massively help," the insider continued. "If the public sees she's making a genuine effort and Kate accepts her, it's bound to soften their feelings toward her."

"She's telling people she's ready to forgive, forget, and move forward," one source said. "Now all that remains to be seen is if Kate can ever forgive Meghan."

The Sussexes' upcoming trip is also expected to include their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The tension between Markle and Middleton dates back to 2018, when reports of a disagreement during bridesmaid dress fittings circulated. Markle later told Oprah Winfrey those reports were false, clarifying that "the reverse happened." She said Kate apologized afterward with a note and flowers.

PR Shake-Up Hits Meghan Again

At the same time, Markle is facing renewed scrutiny after losing her tenth communications chief in five years. Daily Mail columnist Alison Boshoff reported that Emily Robinson, a former Netflix executive who joined the Sussexes' team in June, resigned after only three months.

Robinson, known for her work on "The Crown," was considered a high-profile hire. A friend of hers said, "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go."

Her departure marks yet another setback for the couple's Archewell team, which has seen multiple high-level exits since 2020.

Despite that, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said Robinson's brief tenure was productive, noting she "oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of 'With Love, Meghan' and additional support for the production company."

A Vanity Fair profile earlier this year alleged Markle's leadership style has driven away staff, quoting a former associate who claimed she "belittles people" and "doesn't take advice."