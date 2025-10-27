Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez shared a heartfelt message mourning the death of his former New York Jets teammate, Nick Mangold, following the shocking news that Mangold passed away at 41.

This marked Sanchez's first public statement since his recent stabbing incident and subsequent arrest.

"We lost a good man today. I know @realnickmangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there's more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron," Sanchez wrote on Instagram on Sunday, October 26, US Magazine reported.

"He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella."

Mangold had been battling chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis prior to his death.

In a recent social media post, Mangold revealed that he was diagnosed back in 2006 with a genetic condition that eventually developed into chronic kidney disease.

"After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time."

Nick Mangold Leaves Behind Wife and Four Kids

Jets chairman Woody Johnson also paid tribute, saying, "Nick was more than a legendary center. He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

According to SI, Mangold, who spent 11 seasons with the New York Jets between 2006 and 2016, leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte.

Sanchez, who played for the Jets from 2009 to 2013, was drafted shortly after Mangold had become the team's anchor on the offensive line.

Sanchez has kept a low profile since his early-October stabbing incident in Indianapolis. He was hospitalized after an altercation and subsequently arrested.

Local prosecutors have filed a level 5 felony charge, carrying a potential sentence of one to five years. Sanchez's attorney confirmed he was excused from a pretrial hearing on October 22 while still recovering.