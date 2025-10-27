Monty Lopez, 49, father of TikTok star Addison Rae, has tied the knot in Las Vegas after a whirlwind two-week romance with medical professional Kaitlyn Nicole Robins.

The couple exchanged vows Saturday at the Little Chapel of Hearts, shocking friends and family alike.

Lopez revealed to sources that he hadn't informed anyone, including his famous daughter, about his quick decision to marry.

"I just followed my heart and I've never been happier. I love this woman!" he told the outlet.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the couple in matching Superman shirts, holding up their marriage license and donning "just married" sashes in an elevator selfie.

The new couple met at a bar in Louisiana and reportedly became inseparable almost immediately.

Lopez proposed without a ring, and just 12 hours later, they were officially husband and wife.

According to PageSix, he also shared several social media posts from their Las Vegas trip, including snapshots of their hotel room, a meal at the Wynn Las Vegas, and a heart-shaped hand gesture at sunset, captioned "10/25/25."

Addison Rae's Parents Divorce Amid Family Drama

Monty Lopez was previously married to Sheri Easterling. The couple first wed in 2004, divorced a few years later, and remarried in 2017 before splitting again in 2022.

Together, they share three children: Addison Rae, 25, Enzo, 17, and Lucas, 12. Lopez also has a daughter named Macye from a prior relationship, DailyMail reported.

Their divorce coincided with public accusations from Renée Ash, who claimed Lopez had misled her during their alleged affair.

Sheri Easterling has publicly expressed concern for their children, stating on social media: "My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them."

She added, "Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be OK."

Addison Rae, who recently wrapped the US leg of her Addison Tour in Los Angeles, was not present for her father's Vegas wedding.

While her representatives did not immediately comment, the TikTok star's music, including her 2025 song "Headphones On," reflects the emotional complexity of her family's relationships.