Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have officially called it quits once again — and this time, it looks like it's for good.

According to People, the "Euphoria" star, 28, and the YouTube personality, 26, are "not getting back together" after giving their relationship another try in September. "It's fully over," a source told the outlet.

The pair first sparked romance rumors back in 2021 when they were seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.

Their relationship quickly became an on-and-off affair, with multiple breakups and reconciliations over the past four years.

Their most recent split came in August, followed by a short-lived reunion a few weeks later.

In September, Olivia supported Elordi at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of his new horror film "Frankenstein."

While the two appeared to be back on at the time, insiders now say their relationship has once again ended — and neither plans to rekindle things.

"She's fine about the Jacob split," the source shared, adding that Olivia's attention is focused elsewhere — mainly on her family.

Her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, recently separated after 28 years of marriage.

"She's more upset about what's going on with her father," the insider added.

Olivia Jade Focuses on Healing After Split

Earlier this year, a close friend of Loughlin confirmed that the "Full House" star decided to end her marriage after discovering "incriminating" messages on Mossimo's phone, PageSix reported.

The insider said Loughlin "wants nothing to do with" him now and is ready to "get her life back."

While Olivia hasn't commented publicly on either her breakup or her parents' separation, she has previously spoken about dealing with emotional changes.

In a video shared over the summer, she mentioned that she was going through "uncomfortable changes" and seeking therapy to cope.

"It's totally normal if you're feeling a little off during big transitions," she told her followers.

Representatives for Elordi and Giannulli did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Elordi, who continues to make headlines for his growing Hollywood career, has been busy promoting new projects, while Giannulli appears to be leaning on close friends and family.

Despite the ups and downs, sources say Olivia is handling the split "well" and staying focused on herself during a difficult time.