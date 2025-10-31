Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge amid ongoing allegations linked to Virginia Giuffre, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.

Royal experts suggest Queen Camilla's longstanding advocacy for abuse survivors may have shaped King Charles III's decision.

According to CNN, Andrew, 65, will no longer use the style of "His Royal Highness" or his ducal titles, including Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh.

He also loses his Order of the Garter and the Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order. The former royal will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and relocate to private accommodations on the Sandringham estate, fully funded by the King.

Royal Family Signals Support and Formal Process

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Buckingham Palace emphasized that "their thoughts remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun that Queen Camilla's work supporting abuse survivors likely influenced King Charles. Seward highlighted Camilla's charity efforts and her films about women leaving abusive homes, saying, "Camilla feels very strongly about this, and her opinion counts a great deal to the King."

Seward added that Andrew's refusal to accept alternative housing at Frogmore Cottage, combined with mounting legal and public pressures, prompted Charles to act decisively.

"He'd already offered him Frogmore Cottage, which Andrew refused. He has had to act decisively because this story was detracting from the business of government, and the monarchy are very careful to try not to do that," Seward said.

Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly support the King's decision, according to the Daily Mail. The move is understood to have been driven by Charles and his advisors, rather than government pressure or other family members.

Prince Andrew will be stripped of his “Prince” title and shown the door at Royal Lodge.



This is a huge victory for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his network of predators.



Andrew has shamed the Royal Family and disgraced Britain. He is a vile and despicable man. pic.twitter.com/Pnu9e06p6g — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) October 30, 2025

Impact on Andrew and the Royal Family

Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, is arranging separate accommodations.

Their​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, continue to be members of the royal family with their titles and honors intact. Seward said that the way Andrew reacted must have been very sad, very miserable, very humiliating and very shaming to him but Charles has made it clear that he will look after his son although he is taking him out of the royal ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fold.

Campaigners have indicated that Andrew could still face legal action. The advocacy group Republic has said it will pursue a private prosecution if sufficient evidence emerges, while Buckingham Palace confirmed the King's decision comes despite Andrew's denial of all allegations.

The controversy follows decades of scrutiny over Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse, died earlier this year. Her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, claims Andrew viewed sex as his "birthright" and recounts interactions with the former Duke when she was a teenager.

Seward described the outcome as a necessary step for the monarchy. "Andrew has shown very little remorse. He's endangering the good name of the monarchy," she said.