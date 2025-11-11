Travis Mullen, boyfriend of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gina Kirschenheiter, has filed for temporary sole custody of his three children amid a heated dispute with his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen.

The 40-year-old, who married Meghan in 2010 and separated in 2016, went to court on October 29, seeking an emergency order over the custody of their daughter Presley, 12, daughter Bennett, 9, and son Joseph, 7.

Travis asked the court to remove Meghan from joint legal and physical custody, an arrangement in place since November 2021, and to allow only supervised visitation.

He claimed he has not seen one of their children since September 29. In court filings, Travis said, "I have reached out to local police to enforce the current order, but they have not been helpful. I am concerned for [the son's welfare] and feel that the 'system' has completely failed him."

According to US Magazine, he added, "This behavior on the part of [Meghan] has been occurring for over a year and I feel that nobody is advocating [for his son]. I need assistance from the court to ensure that [his son's] needs are met, that my son and I continue to have a close and loving relationship."

RHOC Star Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Travis Mullen Calls Police Amid Ex-Wife Meghan Custody Battle#RHOC https://t.co/2mHZErFxf1 — Reality Tea (@RealityTea) November 10, 2025

Meghan Denies Blocking Travis Mullen's Access to Son

Travis also alleged that Meghan had frequently failed to bring one of their children to school, prompting school officials to threaten involvement from the District Attorney.

Meghan opposed Travis' request, accusing him of misusing the court system. "His [court] filings appear intended to punish and control me, not to protect the children. Travis is using the family court system as a tool of coercive control and retaliation," she wrote.

Meghan said their son chose not to spend time with Travis and denied blocking his access, Yahoo reported.

She also claimed Travis restricted phone contact with the children and expressed concern over public comments made during his media appearances.

Travis denied Meghan's claims, insisting he was acting out of concern. "If [Meghan] really believed any of our children were afraid of me, why hasn't she sought emergency orders? Why does she allow our two older children to come stay with me during my custodial time? The fact is that none of [Meghan's] allegations are true," he stated.

He added that he never prevented the kids from calling their mother.