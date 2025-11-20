Former "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Mia Thornton was arrested in Atlanta this week after police said she stole more than $11,000 worth of furniture from a condo she had been renting in the city.

The 40-year-old reality TV alum was taken into custody Wednesday at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport after officers were alerted to a wanted person inside the Customs and Border Protection office.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers identified Thornton — listed in documents as Mia Fields-Thornton — and confirmed she had an active warrant tied to a larceny case.

According to US Magazine, police say the warrant stemmed from an incident involving "alleged furniture theft." She was arrested without any struggle and transported to the Fulton County Jail for booking.

A police report reviewed by multiple outlets states that the manager of the rental condo accused Thornton of moving out suddenly "in the middle of the night" on October 28 without notifying the building.

The manager said several items were missing after she left, including furniture, a television, and other household electronics. The total value of the items was estimated at more than $11,000.

Mia Thornton Moves to Atlanta Months Before Arrest

Body-camera footage later showed Thornton telling officers she already knew there was a warrant out for her arrest.

She has not yet made a public statement about the situation, and requests for comment from her representatives reportedly have not been returned.

Thornton, who starred in Seasons 6 through 9 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," announced earlier this year that she was leaving the Bravo series and relocating to Atlanta, PageSix reported.

At the time, she said the move marked a "new beginning" for her and her family after four seasons on the show.

In her farewell message, she thanked the network, producers, and fans for supporting her and said she was excited about her "next chapter."

As of now, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office has not issued additional details about the case, and no court date has been publicly announced. Thornton has not entered a plea.