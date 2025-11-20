Mia Thornton, a former star of the reality show "Real Housewives of Potomac," was arrested in Atlanta on charges related to stealing furniture from a furnished condo she had been renting.

Police reports revealed that Thornton allegedly took more than $11,000 worth of furniture and a television from the furnished condominium after moving out on October 28, 2025. The homeowner filed a complaint saying she vacated the property abruptly in the middle of the night, taking the items without permission. The report was filed with law enforcement authorities on November 6, 2025.

Following the alleged theft, Thornton was detained at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of grand larceny. Police bodycam footage shows the arrest, which took place weeks after an eviction notice was filed against her for not paying rent, which was $6,085 monthly.

The property management company also noted unpaid fees totaling several hundred dollars. Thornton allegedly moved out while owing rent for September and did not notify the condo management of removing the furniture.

This case marks a significant development for Thornton, who announced in April 2025 that she was leaving "Real Housewives of Potomac" and relocating to Atlanta to start a new chapter. She had appeared on four seasons of the Bravo reality series. On social media, she described plans to pursue new opportunities and run a business called The House of Miamor, aimed at helping women entrepreneurs.

As of now, Thornton has not publicly addressed the charges, and no bond information has been disclosed. Her arrest underscores the legal troubles she faces as she navigates life beyond reality TV. The case will proceed through the Atlanta legal system, where more details are expected to emerge. This incident adds to the scrutiny often placed on reality TV personalities off-screen and serves as a reminder that legal consequences apply regardless of celebrity status.

Mia Thornton's future career and public image remain uncertain as the criminal allegations move forward in court. Fans and followers of the show continue to watch closely for any updates or statements from her or her representatives.