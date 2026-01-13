Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has been announced as a headline performer for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, joining previously confirmed pop star Mariah Carey for the event scheduled for Feb. 6, 2026.​

The opening ceremony will take place at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium, where 60,000 spectators are expected to attend, with millions more watching worldwide. The three-hour spectacle will feature the Parade of Athletes, formal Olympic protocol, and performances from both global music icons.​

Organizers revealed Bocelli's participation on Sunday, describing his performance as one of the most memorable highlights of the event. According to the official statement, his appearance will unite spectacle with Olympic values and contribute a contemporary and global tone to the ceremony's narrative.

The performance marks Bocelli's return to the Olympic stage two decades after his memorable appearance at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, according to the Associated Press.​

The ceremony will be centered around the theme of "Armonia" (Harmony) and is being produced by Marco Balich, a veteran of more than a dozen Olympic ceremonies. The event will also incorporate elements from three other locations across northern Italy, including Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomite mountains, Livigno in the Italian Alps, and Predazzo in the autonomous province of Trento, reflecting the Games' status as the most spread-out Olympics in history.​

Italian singer Laura Pausini, a Grammy winner and one of Italy's most internationally acclaimed artists, will also perform at the opening ceremony. Additionally, Italian actors Sabrina Impacciatore from "The White Lotus" and Matilde De Angelis from "The Law According to Lydia Poet" will participate in the event, the Milano Cortina Olympics reported.​

The ceremony will include a tribute to the late fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died in September at age 91. Armani had long designed the Italian team's Olympic uniforms and left a lasting legacy in Milan through venues like the Armani Theater and Silos museum.​

Bocelli will perform during a break from his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, traveling the following day to Columbus, Ohio, for a concert on Feb. 7. The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will run from Feb. 6 through 22, with the closing ceremony scheduled for Verona's ancient Roman Arena, where internationally acclaimed ballet star Roberto Bolle will headline.​

The opening ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. Central European Time, which is 1:00 p.m. Central Time for U.S. viewers. NBC will broadcast the event live with a primetime replay, and streaming will be available on Peacock, as per the San Antonio Observer.​