Colleen Hoover, the bestselling author of "It Ends With Us," has revealed she was diagnosed with cancer and is completing her final radiation treatment.

The 46-year-old writer shared the news with fans on Jan. 12, 2026, posting on Instagram Stories that she had one day remaining at Texas Oncology. Hoover first disclosed her diagnosis in December 2025 on a private Facebook fan page, explaining she had undergone surgery to remove the cancer and would require radiation but not chemotherapy. She did not specify the type of cancer she was battling.

In her recent update, Hoover posted a mirror selfie wearing a hospital gown with the caption: "Second to last day of radiation. I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them." The author has been documenting her treatment journey while maintaining her characteristic humor and openness with readers.

Genetic testing provided some clarity about the origin of her illness. On Jan. 9, Hoover shared results from a geneticist indicating her cancer was not hereditary and did not stem from the two primary known causes—HPV or excessive hormones, according to People.

Instead, doctors attributed it to environmental and lifestyle factors, including lack of exercise, poor diet, and stress. "I'm happy and grateful to be alive, but I hate vegetables," Hoover wrote. "I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right."

Health concerns first became public in October 2025 when Hoover announced she would miss the premiere of "Regretting You," the film adaptation of her 2019 novel, due to what she called an "unavoidable surgery."

At the time, she did not reveal the medical nature of the procedure but expressed disappointment about missing professional commitments. The surgery occurred after Hoover experienced recurring health issues during filming of "Reminders of Him," another upcoming adaptation, US Magazine reported.

The diagnosis comes during a particularly active period in Hoover's career. Her novel "Verity" is currently in production with Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett starring, while "Reminders of Him" is scheduled for theatrical release on Mar. 13.

Additionally, her new book "Woman Down" launches on Jan. 13, 2026—the day after her final radiation treatment. The novel follows an author facing viral backlash over a film adaptation, though Hoover has stated there are few similarities between the protagonist's experiences and her own life.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Hoover continues to engage with her extensive readership while focusing on her recovery, as per The Express.