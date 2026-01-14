Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Hollywood early Monday after police say he got into a physical altercation with a rideshare driver and made criminal threats.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, US Magazine reported.

According to investigators, Sutherland entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver, and threatened the victim.

He was taken into custody at the scene and booked on a felony charge of making criminal threats.

Police said the driver did not suffer any injuries that needed medical treatment. Court records show the 58-year-old actor was booked on Monday with bail set at $50,000.

He was released later that night and is scheduled to appear in court on February 2. A representative for Sutherland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is being handled by the LAPD's Hollywood Division. Local station NBC4 Investigates was the first to report the arrest.

In a statement, police said the incident happened shortly after midnight and involved a dispute inside the rideshare vehicle. No weapon was reported, and no ambulance was called to the scene.

Kiefer Sutherland's Past Legal Issues Resurface

For many fans, the news is surprising. Sutherland is best known for his role as Jack Bauer on the hit TV show "24," as well as movies like "The Lost Boys" and "Stand By Me."

He has spent decades in the spotlight, building a career as a tough and steady screen hero. That image took a hit this week as the actor now faces a serious legal matter.

This is not Sutherland's first encounter with the law. In 2007, he was arrested in Los Angeles for driving under the influence and later served time in jail after violating probation.

He has also faced DUI charges in earlier years and an assault case in 2009 involving fashion designer Jack McCollough, which was later dropped after both men issued a joint apology.

According to PageSix, in that statement, Sutherland said, "I am sorry about what happened that night and sincerely regret that Mr. McCollough was injured."

McCollough replied, "I appreciate Mr. Sutherland's statement and wish him well." No similar statement has been released yet regarding the current case.

The arrest comes during a difficult period for the actor. His father, legendary actor Donald Sutherland, died in 2024 at the age of 88.

Kiefer Sutherland called him "one of the most important actors in the history of film" in a tribute shared at the time.