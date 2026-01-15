Prime Video has revealed the first official photo of Sophie Turner as the legendary archaeologist Lara Croft in the upcoming live-action series adaptation of the video game franchise.​

The image was released on Jan. 15, 2026, coinciding with the announcement that production had officially begun on the series. Turner appears in the classic Lara Croft outfit, wearing khaki shorts, a green tank top, sunglasses, and a leather backpack, with a gun holstered at her side. The look closely matches the original video game character design, with Amazon describing the image as a wardrobe test.​

"I've been a longtime fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara," Turner said in a previous statement. "She has always felt very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She's a fierce female role model," according to Amazon MGM Studios.​

Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones," underwent intense physical training to prepare for the demanding role. The actress previously acknowledged the challenge of following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, who have both portrayed the character in film, but expressed confidence in the creative team.​

The series is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the acclaimed creator of "Fleabag," who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge. Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct and serve as executive producer.​

The cast includes several major names joining Turner in the ensemble. Oscar-winner Sigourney Weaver will play Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious woman seeking to exploit Lara's talents, People reported.

Jason Isaacs will portray Lara's uncle, Atlas DeMornay. Additionally, Celia Imrie has been cast as Francine, head of advancement at the British Museum, while Bill Paterson will play Winston, the long-standing Croft family butler.​

The supporting cast features Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip, Lara's tech support and friend; Jack Bannon as Gerry, her pilot; and John Heffernan as David, a government official. August Wittgenstein, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, and Paterson Joseph round out the cast in various roles created specifically for the series.​

The series was greenlit at Prime Video in May 2024 and represents a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Legendary Television. While an official release date has not been announced, industry sources suggest the series could premiere in early 2027. The adaptation aims to reinvent the franchise while connecting live-action storytelling with upcoming video game releases, as per Variety.​