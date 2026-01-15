Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett will return as Valka in Universal Pictures' upcoming live-action adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2," set for release on June 11, 2027.​

The two-time Oscar recipient originally provided the voice for Valka in the 2014 animated sequel and its 2019 follow-up, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." Now she will bring the character to life in the studio's live-action remake, marking only the second actor to transition from animation to the live-action format in the franchise.

Gerard Butler previously made this same transition, reprising his role as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup's father, in the 2025 live-action version of the original film, according to Variety.​

Valka is a dragon rescuer and Hiccup's long-lost mother, who was separated from her family for years. Her character introduces a new dynamic to the story, as her passion for protecting dragons puts her at odds with the film's villain, Drago Bludvist, who seeks to dominate the world through a dragon army.

In the animated sequel, her reunion with her son and husband becomes central to the plot, which takes place five years after the events of the first film.​

Blanchett will join returning cast members Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick, and several other actors from the 2025 live-action remake, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Director and writer Dean DeBlois, who helmed both the original animated films and the recent live-action adaptation, will continue in his role for the sequel. The first live-action film earned an impressive $636 million globally at the box office, establishing strong audience interest in the franchise's live-action future.​

The addition of Blanchett and Butler to the live-action sequel suggests that other original voice actors from "How to Train Your Dragon 2" may also return to their roles.

Fans have expressed hope that actors like Djimon Hounsou, who voiced villain Drago Bludvist, and Kit Harington, who voiced dragon trapper Eret, might be cast to reprise their animated performances in live-action, as per Screen Rant.​