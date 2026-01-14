Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again at the center of speculation about their marriage, as the Duke of Sussex's recent solo travels and renewed focus on the United Kingdom collide with Meghan's growing business ambitions in California.

Royal watchers say the couple's differing priorities – rather than any lack of commitment – are creating what one expert described as a "huge test" for the pair, particularly as talk intensifies about a possible joint return to the UK.

The latest wave of headlines followed Harry's pre-Christmas skiing trip to Aspen, Colorado, where he traveled without Meghan and spent time with friends, including polo player Nacho Figueras.

Meghan remained in Montecito with the couple's two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Though Meghan publicly supported her husband – posting a photo of him on horseback to Instagram with the caption, per People, "Oh, hello there" – the optics were enough to reignite familiar rumors of marital strain.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who spoke to the Mirror, the situation reflects broader differences in how the Sussexes see their futures unfolding.

He said the couple appear to have "deeply divided priorities and needs at the moment," noting that Harry has shown a clear desire to spend more time in Britain and repair family relationships, while Meghan's focus is firmly rooted in her commercial ventures and lifestyle brand.

Solo Trips and Split Rumors Follow the Sussexes

Harry, 41, has grown accustomed to the persistent speculation. In 2024, he addressed divorce rumors directly while speaking at a book event in New York, telling the audience that he and Meghan had "apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well," adding that it's "hard to keep up with" and best ignored.

Fitzwilliams told the Mirror that while Harry is familiar with the cycle, it still frustrates him. He said Harry has repeatedly addressed the so-called "split fear" rumors over the years, making clear they are nothing new.

The couple has previously pushed back against claims that their relationship is on shaky ground. A Vanity Fair report once referenced what it called a "notion of a book" allegedly centered on a post-Harry divorce, but the magazine made clear that no manuscript was written, no offer was made, and that the Sussexes were not discussing divorce.

Harry himself has expressed sympathy for those who fuel such rumors, once saying he felt sorry for "the trolls" because "their hopes are just built and built," only to be disappointed when nothing happens.

Beyond gossip, there are tangible issues complicating the couple's next steps. A Home Office review into whether Harry and his family should receive state-funded security while in the UK is reportedly nearing completion and is widely expected to favor the prince. That development has renewed discussion about whether the Sussexes might return to Britain together.

Fitzwilliams suggested that Meghan's unpopularity with the British public could make such a visit fraught. Meghan's most recent YouGov approval rating in the UK stood at 25%, a figure the commentator said cannot be ignored.

If Harry is eager to bring his children to a country that Meghan is reluctant to visit, Fitzwilliams warned, it could "exacerbate any difficulties between them."

"They have done reasonably successful tours to Nigeria and Colombia," he noted, but said the UK presents a far tougher environment. He described Meghan's potential return as something that "could be a complete catastrophe," depending on how it is handled, calling it a "huge test" for the couple.

Despite those challenges, Fitzwilliams said that he believes the Sussexes remain "in love and committed to their marriage," adding that it would take "an earthquake of an event" for them to divorce, given everything they have publicly said and done since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

King Charles' Olive Branch and a Possible UK Visit

Complicating matters further are reports that King Charles has extended a tentative olive branch. According to coverage by the Daily Mail via US Express, the monarch has offered Harry and Meghan the option of staying at a royal residence should they return to the UK – on the condition that improving family relations continues.

Sources have suggested that Highgrove House, the king's private Gloucestershire retreat, could be made available. The offer comes amid speculation that the Sussexes might attend an Invictus Games-related event in Birmingham this July, marking a one-year countdown to the international competition founded by Harry.

"There's a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a U.K. stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues," a source told the Mail.

Not all reports align. A spokesperson for Prince Harry has dismissed claims of Meghan's imminent UK return as "pure speculation."

Royal commentator Tom Sykes added further fuel in a Substack post, writing that he had reported Meghan was planning a return to the UK "as soon as this summer." He cited a source who said the couple prefers to travel as a family, adding, "I can't see a reason why he'd come over with the kids without her." Sykes also noted, however, that Harry's spokesperson reiterated the claim was "pure speculation."