Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Leung Siu-lung, best known for his role as "The Beast" in the 2004 film "Kung Fu Hustle," died on Jan. 14 at age 77.​

A close friend confirmed the news to Hong Kong media on Jan. 17. Leung's family is handling funeral arrangements privately, with a memorial service scheduled for Jan. 26 in Longgang, Shenzhen. According to Wikipedia, the actor died after battling heart failure.​

The sudden passing shocked friends and fans, as Leung appeared in good spirits just one day before his death. He was photographed dining with friends at a hotpot gathering in Luohu, where he smiled for the camera and presented a friend with his personally signed "True Kung Fu" calligraphy.​

Leung, born Leung Choi-sang on Apr. 28, 1948, was a skilled martial artist trained in Goju-ryu karate and Wing Chun. He entered the film industry at age 15 as a stunt double before landing starring roles, according to The Standard.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, he became one of Hong Kong's most famous action stars, appearing in films including "The Tattoo Connection" and Jackie Chan's "Magnificent Bodyguards."​

He gained widespread recognition for playing Chen Zhen in the 1981 television series "The Legendary Fok" and its 1982 sequel "The Fist," where he showcased his authentic martial arts skills. In the 1970s, he was known as one of the "Four Dragons" of Hong Kong cinema alongside Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Ti Lung.

Following the death of Bruce Lee in 1973, Leung appeared in several "Bruceploitation" films under names like "Bruce Leung," "Bruce Liang," and "Bruce Leong," though he was reluctant to trade on his late friend's popularity.​

Leung retired from acting after 1988's "Ghost Hospital" and focused on business ventures for nearly two decades. In 1994, he met Song Xiang, a 26-year-old woman from Northeast China, when his senior introduced them in Shenzhen. They married in 1995 at his Baolong Hotel, where she worked as a floor manager. The couple had two children, a daughter and a son, both of whom practiced martial arts from a young age, Thairath.​

In 2004, director Stephen Chow, who considered Leung his childhood martial arts hero, brought him out of retirement to play the villain in "Kung Fu Hustle." This marked Leung's first villainous role and introduced his toad-style kung fu to a new generation of international audiences. He continued acting in later years, appearing in the 2007 documentary "Dragonland" and the 2020 Chinese television series "Heroes."​

Jackie Chan paid tribute to his colleague on Sina Weibo, writing, "I heard the news as soon as I returned to Beijing, and it was so shocking that it was almost impossible to believe."

Chan described Leung as "a true kung fu man, thoroughly versed in traditional martial arts" and "an outstanding action actor who showcased the expertise he built over a lifetime through film and television."​ Leung is survived by his wife, Song Xiang, and their two children, as per Hype.