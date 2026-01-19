Serena Williams, who snagged 23 Grand Slam titles, has her fans all excited. She recently shared photos and videos of herself dancing and showing off some serious moves.

The retired tennis superstar, now a mother of two, is showing off how much better she feels and how energetic she is after losing some weight and getting through some tough physical stuff.

On January 16, Williams posted a bunch of pictures with the caption, "I ain't sorry, these Meg knees are here to stay #girlsnightout," per Atlanta Black Star. In the photos, she's rocking a sparkly black bodysuit and ankle boots, doing a squat that brings to mind Beyoncé's look in the "Sorry" video, which Williams was actually in.

Another photo shows her with three other women, all lined up in what looks like a carefully planned dance formation, not just some random snapshots.

Williams kept the party going at her sister Venus Williams' wedding party last month. She was caught lip-syncing Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love." Fan pages reported that Serena completely dominated the stage during the Beyoncé-themed lip-sync battle at the party. People on social media were all about her energy and how flexible she is.

One fan wrote, "The knees are kneeing! Werq!" while another commented, "Girl I want some of those knees"

The tennis icon also showed off her moves on January 13 when she was on "The Oprah Podcast." Williams chatted about how she uses GLP-1 meds, including Zepbound, to keep her weight in check after having her daughters, Adira, 2, and Alexis Jr., 8.

She told Oprah Winfrey, , "So my life, I feel happier. I mean, I feel like I have more energy for my kids. I just feel like I can do more" and added, "Don't laugh, but I love to dance, I can drop it. I got knees like Megan now". Williams even did a quick demo, dropping it low on her knees, which the crowd loved.

This peek into her post-tennis life really shows that Williams is still super fit, cheerful, and full of confidence. Fans and followers are loving it, with many talking about how great her dancing is and how flexible she is, proving that she's living an active and lively life after her tennis career.

Williams is also working as a celebrity ambassador for Ro, a telehealth company. She says that her improved mobility and energy come from making some lifestyle changes after becoming a mom, and that taking GLP-1 medications has also played a big part.

Meanwhile, Drake appears to have taken a subtle jab at Serena Williams while sharing tennis-themed photos with rapper Sexyy Red, Daily Mail reports. The rapper liked a comment on his Instagram post that read, "Serena Williams upgrade [fire emojis]," sparking renewed speculation about their long-running, on-and-off relationship.

Fans noted the move may reference past tensions, including Williams' subtle jabs during Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show and the 2024 ESPYS.

First linked romantically in 2011, Drake and Williams have a history of indirect public exchanges, including lyrical references in his songs. Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and Drake previously mentioned Ohanian in his 2022 track "Middle of the Ocean".