Rachel Lindsay is speaking out about comments made by her ex-husband, Bryan Abasolo, saying she was shocked he publicly discussed private details about their marriage and fertility struggles.

During the March 4 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour "podcast, Lindsay said Abasolo's remarks during a 2024 interview went too far.

The former star of The Bachelorette said she felt the claims about their efforts to start a family were not accurate.

"He said things in that interview that I had never even personally talked about," Lindsay explained.

"He talks about fertility, and it wasn't even the truth of what he was saying. Other than saying I wanted to have kids, I've never talked about that." Lindsay added that very few people know the real story behind the topic, US Magazine reported.

"Nobody knows the story with that," she said. "I just was like, 'That's low.'"

The couple's divorce became public in January 2024 when Abasolo filed to end their marriage. Their split was finalized the following year.

After the filing, Abasolo sat down with divorce coach Rene Garcia for a detailed interview about the relationship. In that conversation, he said starting a family became difficult during their marriage.

"I wanted kids like anybody else, but other things were made a priority, which put a lot of pressure on the both of us," Abasolo said. "Women have a different biological clock than us."

Abasolo also shared that the situation was emotionally difficult for him. "That was tough. That was so hard, it felt terrible. Just watching her sadness, it broke my heart. It was like I was failing expectations on all fronts," he said.

Rachel Lindsay Surprised by Bryan Abasolo's Actions

Lindsay said the timing of the interview also raised questions for her. She noted that the public discussion happened shortly after a court decision granted Abasolo temporary financial support during their divorce.

"The timing of all of that," she recalled. "It was advertised, it was like, 'Oh, it's gonna be this three-part thing.' It was a week after he was just awarded temporary support... so it's like, 'Why are you now putting out this video?'"

According to E! News, the reality TV personality said the events throughout 2024 left her repeatedly surprised by her former partner's actions.

"I kept thinking, 'I can't be surprised about anything else that comes out,'" Lindsay said. "And then something else would happen."

She added that the experience made her question the person she thought she knew during their marriage.