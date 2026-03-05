Newly disclosed emails have renewed scrutiny of Andrew Windsor's relationship with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, revealing that Metropolitan Police officers assigned to protect the former royal may have been stationed at the entrance of a private dinner hosted by Epstein in New York.

The dinner took place on December 2, 2010, at Epstein's East 71st Street townhouse, nearly two years after the financier's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida. At the time, Windsor, 66, claimed the visit was meant to sever ties with Epstein, per Reuters.

Emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice indicate officers from London's Metropolitan Police Royal Protection Command were instructed by Epstein's staff to monitor the property's entrance during the event.

In one message titled "Security for party," a staff member wrote: "The Duke's 2 protection officers, along with state security, will all be here for tomorrow's dinner party... Rich has given them instructions on the door. Do you wish Rich to stay for the party or is it ok for him to go home?"

The reference to "state security" in the emails suggested that American diplomatic protection personnel were also present. "Rich" is believed to be Richard Barnett, Epstein's chief engineer and security fixer at the townhouse.

The dinner reportedly included prominent figures from entertainment and media, such as film director Woody Allen and television anchors Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos. Comedian Chelsea Handler and talk show host Charlie Rose also attended, while Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was invited but did not attend.

A policing source familiar with the inquiry said the revelation that royal protection officers may have been positioned at the entrance of Epstein's private event has surprised investigators.

"The idea that Metropolitan Police officers assigned to protect Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have effectively been positioned at the door of a private dinner hosted by Jeffrey Epstein has raised serious questions internally," the source told Radar Online.

Another law enforcement insider added, "Officers tasked with protecting members of the royal family are there to ensure their safety, not to assist with security at private social events. The suggestion that they may have been asked to manage the entrance to Epstein's townhouse has understandably prompted concern among those reviewing the situation."

Investigators are now contacting former protection officers to determine what they witnessed. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, "They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us."