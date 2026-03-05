Holly Madison is opening up about love again — but this time, she's keeping it quiet.

The former Playboy model, 46, confirmed she is dating "someone" new while speaking to People about her partnership with the dating platform Seeking.

The update comes one year after she announced her split from Zak Bagans, whom she later accused of cheating.

"I'm very private about it," Madison said of her new relationship. "I just want to get to know somebody without the internet weighing in, because that always makes things really complicated. I mean, I might be okay with not ever sharing. I don't know."

Madison shared that when she began dating her new partner, she had clear goals. She wanted someone "really motivated and inspiring" who lives in her city.

"I don't want to move, and I don't want to do anything long distance," she explained.

Her decision to join Seeking's Breakup Campaign as a featured influencer connects to her own past heartbreak.

The campaign allows participants to complete a short survey about a recent breakup to unlock a free three-month Gold membership. Madison said she appreciates how the platform encourages honesty.

"I really love how Seeking really encourages people to be super upfront about what they're looking for," she said.

"I think there's a lot of heartache that comes from pretending you're open to things you're not open to just to cast a wide net."

Holly Madison Alleges Zak Bagans Cheated

Madison knows that pain well. She previously claimed Bagans cheated on her with at least seven women during their six-year relationship.

"My last boyfriend was cheating on me like crazy, and he was on dating apps," she said.

She also accused him of being dishonest about wanting children, saying his dating profile listed "not sure yet" despite telling her and others he never wanted kids. "That's just hurtful and not honest," she added.

Since that breakup — and her earlier divorce from Pasquale Rotella, with whom she shares two children — Madison says she sees things differently now, Yahoo reported.

"Breakups in my adult life have always turned into better things," she said. "As heartbreaking as it can feel in the moment, it always kind of opened up this new chapter in my life."

These days, Madison is focused on work and family. She co-hosts the "Girls Next Level" podcast with Bridget Marquardt and is launching a new interview podcast titled "You Wish" at the end of March.