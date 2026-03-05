Andy Dick says doctors discovered several lesions in his brain after he survived a near-fatal drug overdose late last year, a frightening moment the comedian now describes as a wake-up call.

The 60-year-old performer shared the details during a recent appearance on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast with host Howie Mandel.

During the conversation, Dick explained that his heart stopped during the December overdose and that he had no memory of what happened until emergency crews revived him.

"You were dead. Were you dead?" Mandel asked during the interview.

Dick confirmed the seriousness of the moment, explaining that he had stopped breathing. However, he said he does not remember the overdose itself and only recalls waking up later. He said he regained awareness while being transported for medical help.

Doctors performed a brain scan shortly after the incident, which revealed several unusual spots.

"They did a CAT scan thing, or whatever they call it in your brain, and I have all these — there's about five to seven holes," Dick said during the podcast, Daily Mail reported.

Medical experts refer to these types of spots as lesions. According to the Cleveland Clinic, brain lesions can appear for many reasons, including injury, stress, or other medical conditions.

Troubled comedian Andy Dick has ‘five to seven holes’ in his brain after near-fatal drug overdose https://t.co/59XIfzMLXY pic.twitter.com/ent4c8zvvG — Page Six (@PageSix) March 4, 2026

Andy Dick Revived With Narcan

A representative for the comedian later clarified that the lesions were not caused by the December overdose.

Instead, the damage reportedly came from an earlier incident in 2019 when Dick was attacked outside a club after performing with musician Paris Dylan. The rep said the punch nearly killed him at the time but added that doctors believe his brain can heal.

The December emergency unfolded in Hollywood while Dick was being filmed by friends.

According to reports, he briefly left the group and later returned after smoking crack cocaine with a stranger he met nearby. Video from the scene showed him slumped over on concrete steps while bystanders tried to help and called for an ambulance.

According to Page Six, paramedics administered four doses of Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. The treatment helped revive him, and he was taken to a hospital for further care.

In the days following the incident, Dick checked himself into a rehabilitation center in Palm Springs. He stayed there for several weeks before leaving the facility.

The comedian has long struggled with substance abuse, and he acknowledged that the overdose forced him to confront the reality of his health.

"This one feels different," he said when reflecting on the experience. "I actually legit died, and I can't believe I came back to life."