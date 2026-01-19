Timothy Busfield, the 68-year-old actor known for "Thirtysomething" and "The West Wing," is facing serious child sex abuse allegations, and his mother-in-law, Barbara Cowan, has stepped forward to defend his character.

Cowan, 89, wrote a heartfelt letter to the judge overseeing the case, praising Busfield and comparing him to her "real son."

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she wrote, "I could not love and respect him more if I had carried him as my own. I am sorry for any one who has not been graced [with] his love, generosity, kindness, playfulness, caring, teachings, availability, strength, and on and on."

Busfield married Cowan's daughter, "Little House on the Prairie" alum Melissa Gilbert, in 2013, after the couple began dating in 2012. Cowan emphasized her trust in Busfield, highlighting how he has cared for her family.

"Tim has taken care of all my precious little ones. They can't wait for their fun & special times with him. I don't blame them. Tim is magical. I would trust all with him today," she wrote.

The charges against Busfield stem from allegations involving twin boys on the set of "The Cleaning Lady" between 2022 and 2024.

He was accused of inappropriately touching the children, including picking them up, tickling them, and touching "private areas."

A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month, and Busfield turned himself in to Albuquerque police on January 13.

He faces two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. Busfield is currently being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

Excerpts from Timothy Busfield’s wife Melissa Gilbert’s letter to the judge ahead of his January 20 pre-detention/bail hearing:



•“Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family.”

•“Tim has the strongest moral compass of any human I have… pic.twitter.com/3rcpq8lbsT — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) January 18, 2026

Timothy Busfield's Legal Team Fights Pretrial Detention

In a video obtained by TMZ, Busfield denied all wrongdoing, stating, "I did not do anything to those little boys" and promising to "confront these lies."

His legal team has argued against his pretrial detention, claiming the state presented "no reliable proof—only allegations advanced by witnesses with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, contradicted by a comprehensive studio investigation."

Cowan also cited Busfield's military service and his contributions to the community, adding that she personally relies on him as she approaches her 90s.

"From day one he was my real son. There is no one that can ever take his place for me, or for anyone else in this family or our extended family. The world is a better place with Timothy Busfield in it," she wrote, People reported.

Gilbert and her youngest son, Michael, also submitted character letters in support of Busfield. The actor's pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for January 20.