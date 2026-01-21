Ashley Tisdale celebrated the 20th anniversary of "High School Musical" by wearing her character Sharpay Evans' original costumes from the 2006 Disney Channel film in a nostalgic Instagram video posted on January 20, 2026.​

The actress, now 40, showcased three iconic outfits she has kept in a storage unit for two decades, strutting down a hallway while "Bop to the Top" played in the background. Tisdale captioned the video, "You can take the girl out of East High... but you can't take Sharpay out of the girl," adding, "20 years and two babies later, I'm still squeezing into these looks".​

The video featured Sharpay's most memorable ensembles in reverse chronological order from the first film. Tisdale first appeared in the blue sparkly dress with floral details that Sharpay wore while performing "Bop to the Top" with her brother Ryan, played by Lucas Grabeel, according to Page Six.

She also modeled a pink tweed skirt set with a matching blazer and satin camisole, complete with Sharpay's iconic Sidekick cell phone. The final outfit included a purple satin mini skirt, a light pink ribbed tank top, and a silver sequin shrug from the "What I've Been Looking For" musical number.​

Fans responded enthusiastically to the throwback post. "OMG, this is so nostalgic. I love you so much," one follower commented. Another wrote, "You'll always be our fabulous Sharpay!"​

In a separate Instagram post, Tisdale shared behind-the-scenes photos and reflected on the film's lasting impact. "20 years ago, we had no idea what this would turn into. I'm so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is," she wrote.

"To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild. It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say... we're still looking fabulous!" Entertainment Now reported.​

"High School Musical" premiered on Disney Channel on January 20, 2006, drawing 7.7 million viewers and breaking records as the network's highest-rated telecast at the time.

The film became a cultural phenomenon, spawning two sequels, a spinoff film "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure," merchandise, a concert tour, and stage adaptations. Its soundtrack reached number one on the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling album of 2006.​

The movie launched the careers of its young cast, including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel, who starred alongside Tisdale.

Other cast members also commemorated the anniversary, with Hudgens posting throwback photos captioned "We'll always be in this together," and Grabeel sharing a video of himself wearing one of Ryan's signature hats.​

Tisdale shares two daughters, Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, born in September 2024, with her husband, Christopher French, as per People.​