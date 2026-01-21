The rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his celebrity family has become a matter of public record and to add to that, a former Nicola Peltz stylist has left a storm by attacking the actress while praising David and Victoria Beckham.

Justin Anderson, who only worked with Peltz for a very short period of time at the beginning of her career, shared very straightforward remarks on Instagram that soon became popular as the discussion about the Beckham family feud kept leaking onto social media.

Writing in the comments under a Best of Bravo post, Anderson claimed, per Page Six, "Brooklyns wife was one of the worst 'celebs' i've ever worked with. it's her," before adding that "everyone knows how close the Beckham family really is."

The remarks, which Anderson later reinforced through Instagram Stories, came more than a decade after he styled Peltz during the press tour for "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in 2014, when she was still a teenager.

He said he reacted strongly when he learned she was marrying Brooklyn, recalling that he "perked up" and thought, "oh gosh this is not going to be good for that family."

Anderson added that he did not regret speaking out, saying, "When someone is not nice it always comes out. You can't hide that."

Old Working Ties, New Accusations

Sources close to Nicola pushed back on Anderson's account, telling Page Six that the working relationship was brief and ended years ago.

One insider said Anderson was replaced after a hair mishap left Peltz's hair damaged, while another source emphasized that Nicola "was barely 18 years old the last time she and Justin worked together" and that she "has never had a negative altercation with Justin directly."

However, Anderson's remarks came at a very tense moment for the Beckham family as they broke just a few hours after Brooklyn made a very long Instagram post where he accused his parents of constant emotional and professional manipulation.

In his post, Brooklyn claimed that he was at his wits' end and that after years of keeping quiet he was finally "standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Much of Brooklyn's statement revisited tensions surrounding his and Nicola's lavish April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. He alleged that his mother attempted to sabotage the event, including canceling Nicola's wedding dress. Brooklyn also repeated a claim that Victoria disrupted the couple's planned first dance.

Money, Power and Competing Narratives

As personal grievances became public, financial tensions between the Beckham and Peltz families also resurfaced. According to The Sun, Nicola's billionaire parents privately accused David and Victoria of being "tight with cash" months before Brooklyn alleged that his parents tried to pressure him into signing away rights tied to his name.

Family insiders have strongly disputed that account, adding the proposed agreement was meant to protect Brooklyn, not exploit him. They said it stemmed from David's business dealings, including the sale of a majority stake in DB Ventures, and was designed to ensure that Brooklyn and his siblings were carved out of commercial arrangements involving the Beckham name.

The contrast between the two families' financial backgrounds has only fueled speculation. Nicola is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, whose net worth is estimated at more than $1 billion.

The Peltz family helped fund Brooklyn and Nicola's $16 million Beverly Hills home through an LLC linked to Nicola's trust. The Beckhams, whose combined net worth has been estimated at hundreds of millions, have long emphasized that their children should earn their own way.

One source told The Sun that while money has complicated matters, David and Victoria Beckham believe strongly in teaching financial independence, saying they would not "needlessly spoil" their children.