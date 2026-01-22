The BBC announced a strategic partnership with YouTube on Jan. 21, 2026, that will see the British broadcaster produce original content specifically for the video platform for the first time.

The agreement marks a major shift in the BBC's distribution strategy, as the broadcaster has previously used YouTube primarily to share clips and trailers of its programming in the UK. Under the new deal, the BBC will create content tailored for YouTube's younger, digital-savvy audience, with shows also becoming available on BBC iPlayer and Sounds platforms.

The partnership will focus on four key areas, including investment in YouTube-first programming that highlights the best British storytelling and news from the BBC. The broadcaster plans to expand its YouTube presence to 50 channels, launching new targeted channels such as Deepwatch, which will feature new and existing BBC documentaries, according to the BBC.

Seven new children's channels will also debut, including The Epic Facts channel, showcasing content from popular CBBC shows like Operation Ouch, Horrible Histories, Horrible Science, and Deadly 60.

Programming will span entertainment, documentaries, children's content, news, and sports, beginning with coverage of the Winter Olympics in February. The new shows will include advertisements for viewers outside the UK, generating additional revenue for the corporation at a time when its future funding structure is under discussion, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

BBC Director General Tim Davie said the partnership will enable the broadcaster to "engage with audiences in innovative ways". Pedro Pina, YouTube's Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the BBC to redefine digital storytelling.

The deal also includes a training initiative led by the National Film and Television School, inviting 150 media professionals to enhance their YouTube skills through workshops and events at BBC hubs in Salford, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast, and Cardiff. This program aims to invest in the next generation of UK creators and support the government's Creative Industries Sector Plan, as per Yahoo News.