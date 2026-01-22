Bristol Palin is reflecting on the unexpected ways her life has changed one year after developing facial paralysis.

The 35-year-old reality star and media personality shared her journey with fans on Instagram, highlighting how the condition has brought surprising benefits to her faith, health, and self-confidence.

"Happy one year since my face first went paralyzed," Palin wrote on Instagram Stories Tuesday. "Here are some of the ways that my life has improved since this happened."

She revealed that the condition helped her feel closer to her faith.

"We are not called to carry so much and I can't call myself a Christian and still try to control and be a perfectionist in so many areas of my life. So releasing that all back to God has freed me up," she explained.

The "Teen Mom OG" alum also emphasized that her experience has allowed her to practice greater self-discipline.

"I've been able to really hear God's voice and walk into that calling," she added, noting that her spiritual growth has been a meaningful outcome of the past year.

In addition to spiritual benefits, Palin said the condition has encouraged her to live a healthier lifestyle.

According to PageSix, she shared, "I'm more concerned with what I'm consuming, what I'm doing every day, and I'm very thankful for the path that has put me on."

The star credited the situation with giving her the focus and motivation to take better care of herself physically and mentally.

Bristol Palin, la hija de la ex gobernadora de Alaska Sarah Palin, dice que ha estado sufriendo un parálisis de Bell trastorno neurológico que le hace "tirar la cara" hacia la izquierda.



¿Dónde he visto esto antes?.🎯 pic.twitter.com/ivX4qRwtjC — 🌐EL GRAN DESPERTAR🌐 (@destapandolose1) January 31, 2025

Bristol Palin Says Condition Added Character and Strength

Palin also reflected on her personal confidence, saying that the condition helped her discover an inner strength she had not fully recognized before.

"Something like this really does force you to find some sort of inner confidence that I am just so thankful for," she said, DailyMail reported.

She added that her facial paralysis has added character to her appearance and reminded her to trust in God's plan.

"It could be way worse, but life happens quick, things change so fast. We just need to rely on God," she explained.

The star first revealed her condition in January 2025, describing it as a neurological disorder possibly triggered by stress or lack of sleep.

At the time, she experienced paralysis on the left side of her face, including difficulty blinking and moving facial muscles.

Over the past year, Palin has shared updates on her progress, including a new treatment plan involving Botox to address movement in her eye.

Despite the challenges, Palin remains optimistic and grateful for the lessons she has learned. "I'm so tired of talking about my face. It's so silly. But that's what I've learned the last year," she said, thanking everyone who supported her throughout the journey.