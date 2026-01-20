Tana Ramsay is opening up about the lasting effects of sun exposure after revealing she has developed a skin condition, using her experience to warn others about the importance of sun protection.

The 51-year-old shared her story in a new interview, explaining how years of tanning led to visible changes in her skin.

In an interview published on Monday, January 19, Tana said she now has melasma, a common skin condition that causes dark patches on the face.

"Gordon and I used to bake," she said, referring to time spent tanning in the sun. "Now I have melasma."

According to People, she recalled a moment that made the condition feel very real, adding, "I'll never forget going into a pharmacy and the woman behind the counter asking what the stains on my face were."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, melasma appears as brown or blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots on the skin.

It is often triggered by sun exposure and can fade over time, but it can still be upsetting for those who have it. Tana's comments highlight how easily sun damage can show up later in life.

Tana Ramsay Shares Skin Warning

Tana shared that her habits have changed since the diagnosis. Tana said she is now much more careful in the sun and makes sure she never leaves home without sunscreen.

Her message was simple and personal, shaped by regret and a desire to help others avoid the same outcome.

Her warning comes just months after her husband, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, spoke publicly about his own health scare linked to sun exposure.

In August 2025, Gordon revealed that he had surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer. He shared photos on Instagram showing a bandage and stitches on the side of his face.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma," Gordon wrote at the time, US Magazine reported.

He also used the moment to urge fans to protect themselves, adding, "Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend."

Basal cell carcinoma most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face and neck, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can appear as a growth or sore that does not heal.