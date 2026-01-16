John Mellencamp has opened up about his youngest daughter, Teddi Mellencamp, and her ongoing struggle with stage 4 brain cancer.

The 74-year-old singer shared a heartfelt update during his appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on January 14.

"I do have a daughter that's really sick," Mellencamp said. "It's not f–king fun. She's got cancer in the brain, and she's suffering right now."

Teddi, 44, first revealed her cancer journey in May 2022 after being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma, PageSix reported.

Over the years, her illness progressed, and by April 2025, she shared that the cancer had spread to her brain and lungs, reaching stage 4.

Despite the severity of her condition, Teddi offered a positive update in October 2025. On her "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, she explained that recent scans showed "no detectable cancer," but clarified that she was still undergoing treatment.

"I still need to stay on immunotherapy for another year," she said. "The way they said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered...in remission."

Throughout her battle, Teddi has received support from her family, including her father and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, with whom she shares three children: Slate, 13, Cruz, 11, and Dove, 5.

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Gratitude for Family

According to ENews, Teddi expressed gratitude for her father's constant presence after her brain surgery in 2025, writing on Instagram, "I am so grateful to @johnmellencamp for continuously being there for me and my family the entire time."

John Mellencamp also reflected on Teddi's personality growing up, noting that she often sought his advice.

He recalled that the kid often called him for approval on every little idea. With a laugh, he explained that he would tell Teddi she could have a thought without needing his permission and should try to figure things out on her own.

He also shared that parenting had its challenges, joking, "Girls, at about 12 you lose them and then about 21 they come back. I kinda lost mine."

Teddi has remained open with her followers about her journey, sharing in a New Year's Eve post that 2025 was a challenging year.

"Near-death has that effect on you," she wrote. "But as I close it out, I'm trying my best to be grateful for every moment that I've been blessed to have been given since."

She added that being "open and vulnerable helps me cope; and hopefully helps even one of you know you're not alone in what life has you facing."