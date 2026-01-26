Saturday Night Live mocked President Donald Trump with a fake awards ceremony where he honored himself during the show's January 24 cold open sketch.

The sketch featured Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, hosting "The Trumps," a fictional awards show celebrating "the best in either being or yielding to President Donald Trump". Trump explained the event's purpose by saying he needed more awards after a Venezuelan opposition leader gave him her Nobel Prize, and required distractions from recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities.

The ceremony included several absurd categories where Trump swept the nominations. He won "best picture of me" for a photo of himself receiving a made-up FIFA Peace Prize. Trump also claimed the award for "best kiss," which was originally given to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for kissing up to the president.

Johnson's Trump interrupted her acceptance speech, similar to Kanye West's infamous MTV Video Music Awards moment, and took the trophy from her hands, according to the Washington Post.

The sketch featured multiple cast members portraying administration officials and supporters. Sarah Sherman debuted an impression of Aunt Gladys from the film "Weapons," while Jeremy Culhane appeared as Vice President JD Vance. Ashley Padilla played Kristi Noem, and Marcello Hernández portrayed Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Former SNL cast member Mike Myers returned for a surprise appearance as Elon Musk. Myers accepted a "lifetime achievement award for comedy, even though he might not always intend it," telling the audience he felt "so emotionless to be here". His character then introduced a parody "in memoriam" segment set to a somber version of the "America's Funniest Home Videos" theme, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The tribute honored things destroyed by the Trump administration, including the White House East Wing, NATO, DEI programs, checks and balances, civil rights, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During his acceptance speech for best picture, Trump said he had few people to thank besides himself and "the big man upstairs, which is what I call my brain tumor". He acknowledged current troubles but promised he was "just getting started".

The episode was hosted by actress Teyana Taylor, who recently won a Golden Globe for her role in "One Battle After Another," as per Decider.