Justin Baldoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday with heartfelt messages from his family, highlighting both joy and resilience amid a challenging year.

His father, Sam Baldoni, shared a touching tribute on Instagram, reflecting on the actor-director's life and recent struggles.

"Happy Birthday Justin Louis Baldoni!" Sam wrote alongside a throwback photo of baby Justin with his parents.

He recalled the long, difficult birth of his first child: "Being a new dad I had no idea what to expect when Justin was born. His birth was not easy. Sharon spent 34+ hours in labor, and we ended up with a cesarean. I got to hold him first and put his little face against his mom's cheek."

According to PageSix, Sam described the moment as "a spiritual, very exhilarating close to God kind of experience," noting that Justin "filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives but all those around him."

The patriarch went on to praise Justin's character and family devotion. "I am so proud of my son for the man he has become and how he never stops learning about life, about love, about family and friendship, and about how to show up for the people he cares about most," Sam wrote.

He also expressed admiration for Justin's wife, Emily Baldoni, saying, "I envy his continual dedication to his family and his love and admiration for his truly perfect partner, Emily."

Justin Baldoni Receives Heartfelt Family Support

Sam concluded his birthday message with a nod to the challenges Justin has faced over the past year. "Son, in a year full of turmoil and injustice, you have remained steadfast in your faith, knowing that truth and justice will prevail! Happy Birthday, son. I love you with all my heart and soul."

The message comes amid Justin's ongoing legal battle with his former "It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively. In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, and attempting to ruin her reputation.

Justin denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit, US Magazine reported. A judge dismissed Lively's complaint in 2025, but the dispute remains in the public eye as the trial is set for May 2026.

Support has also poured in from other family members and friends. Justin's mother, Sharon Baldoni, shared her own Instagram tribute, thanking fans for advocating "Justice for Justin" worldwide.

Actor and friend Travis Van Winkle added a personal note praising Justin's integrity, kindness, and influence on those around him.

Despite the legal challenges, Justin has maintained gratitude for his family's support. "We're grateful to be with the family, man. We have amazing friends and family and faith," he told TMZ last year.