Prince Harry broke down in court as he defended his wife, Meghan Markle, during emotional testimony against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

On Jan. 21, the Duke of Sussex appeared in London's High Court on the final day of his evidence in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, accusing the company of making Meghan's life "an absolute misery."

Speaking directly to the judge, Harry, 41, said the legal battle has only increased attacks on his family.

"By standing up here and taking a stand against them, this has continued to come after me," he said, his voice breaking.

"And they have made my wife's life an absolute misery, my Lord." The moment marked one of the most personal statements Harry has made during years of court fights with the British press, ENews reported.

Harry explained that instead of easing the pressure, the lawsuit has led to more negative coverage.

"Through the course of this litigation, it's only got worse, not better," he told the court. Fighting back tears, he added, "It's fundamentally wrong to put all of us through all of this again. What's required is an apology and some accountability. It's a horrible experience."

Prince Harry Becomes Emotional as He Says Tabloids Made Meghan Markle’s Life “An Absolute Misery” https://t.co/GV35QW3s1j — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2026

Prince Harry Cites 'Vicious' Coverage

The case was filed in 2022 by Harry and several other well-known figures, including Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost.

They accuse Associated Newspapers of unlawful information gathering, including serious invasions of privacy. The publisher has strongly denied the claims.

During his testimony, Harry focused on how the press attention affected Meghan, especially after their relationship became public.

According to People, in a witness statement, he said he felt forced to act after what he described as "vicious" and "sometimes racist" coverage of Meghan beginning in 2016.

He explained that the situation grew worse when Meghan became pregnant and after the birth of their son, Prince Archie.

Harry, who shares Archie, now 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with Meghan, said the personal cost of the case has been heavy on his family.

People inside the courtroom reported that he paused several times, clearly emotional, as he spoke about Meghan and their children.

This testimony comes a year after Harry reached a settlement with another British publisher, News Group Newspapers, which issued an apology and paid damages over unlawful actions. His lawyer at the time called that outcome a major victory.