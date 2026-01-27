Justin Baldoni is facing new backlash after an unsealed email revealed a Sony Pictures executive called him a "moron" over remarks he allegedly made while promoting "It Ends With Us."

The email, dated Aug. 5, 2024, became public as part of Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with Baldoni and sheds light on growing tension behind the scenes of the film's release.

According to the email, Danni Maggin, a senior marketing executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment, reacted strongly to Baldoni's comments in an interview with The Dallas Morning News.

In the message to colleagues, Maggin wrote, "Justin is basically alluding to 'raping' Atlas out of Lily when talking to the Dallas Morning News. We cut the tape but he is a moron."

The email suggests the marketing team believed Baldoni's language crossed a line and risked harming the film's message.

According to News18, Maggin also referenced Josh Greenstein, then president of Sony Pictures' Motion Group, saying Baldoni "shouldn't do any more press but he has a lot left so maybe we can talk asap."

Baldoni, 42, directed and starred in the film, which centers on a relationship affected by domestic violence.

The email quoted Baldoni discussing a key scene where his character, Ryle, assaults Lily, played by Lively.

Baldoni allegedly said the moment was about Ryle feeling powerless and jealous, adding that he was trying "to force any love she had for Atlas out of her."

He later described the character's thinking as "twisted," saying Ryle was trying to "love... Atlas out of her."

Justin Baldoni wrote an email to Colleen Hoover about how his character in “It Ends Worh Us” who attempted to rape a woman, hit her & pushed her down a flight of stairs …isn’t a “bad guy”



And he thought this email supported his lawsuit.



What else do you need to know? pic.twitter.com/EBW2Nnxuon — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) January 25, 2025

Sony Exec Emails Reveal Praise Publicly, Insults Privately

These remarks appeared to clash with Sony's agreed marketing plan. Internal guidelines instructed the cast to avoid making the film seem "sad or heavy" and instead focus on hope and Lily's strength.

Lively's lawyers claim Baldoni ignored this approach, saying he abruptly changed how he spoke about the movie before its release.

Baldoni's legal team pushed back in a countersuit, which has since been dismissed.

They argued he never agreed to downplay the film's domestic violence theme and said he was clear from the start that he wanted to raise awareness, not avoid the topic.

The unsealed documents also revealed harsh language from other Sony executives, including insults aimed at Lively during internal disputes.

Publicly, however, Sony praised Lively's efforts. In August 2024, then-CEO Tony Vinciquerra said her commitment to advancing conversations about domestic violence was "commendable."