Taylor Swift is reportedly upset after her private text messages with Blake Lively were unsealed during the actress's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The pop star is said to feel "exposed" and "violated" after personal conversations that were meant to stay private became public.

"It's honestly been really hard for Taylor," a source told Us Weekly Monday. "Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn't hers anymore. That doesn't sit well with her."

The unsealed texts came ahead of a summary judgment hearing in Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni.

Court documents revealed Swift's candid opinions about the actor, as well as a conversation with Lively discussing changes in their friendship. In one message, Swift reportedly called Baldoni a "bitch," according to Page Six.

The exchange between Swift and Lively began with Lively checking in on the singer, saying she felt like a "bad friend" and acknowledging that Swift had been a "key person" during her public feud with Baldoni. Lively admitted she sensed "something may not be right" between them.

‘Violated’ Taylor Swift fuming over release of private texts as she’s dragged into Blake Lively’s legal drama: report https://t.co/CadTduB7XU pic.twitter.com/IynzhMWSNM — Page Six (@PageSix) January 26, 2026

Taylor Swift Angered Over Unsealed Texts

Swift responded with reassurance but also shared her feelings about the shift in their friendship.

She wrote that some of Lively's recent messages "felt like [she] was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees."

Swift explained that she missed her friend's usual self, her "funny, dark, normal-speaking" personality.

According to Yahoo, despite the tension, Swift asked Lively not to apologize and encouraged her to "come back please."

Although the messages seemed to resolve the situation at the time, an insider told Page Six that Swift and Lively have had "no contact" since the dispute began last winter. Another source previously said Swift felt "used" during the conflict surrounding Baldoni.

The legal drama itself started in August 2024 when feud rumors between Lively and Baldoni surfaced after the premiere of "It Ends With Us."

Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint and later a formal lawsuit against the actor.

Baldoni denied any wrongdoing and responded with a $400 million countersuit, which has since been dismissed. Lively's lawsuit is ongoing.

Swift's representatives have not commented on the release of the texts.