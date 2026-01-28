Apple TV+ has renewed the hit comedy series "Shrinking" for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere on January 28, 2026.

The streaming platform announced the early renewal on January 27, just hours before the anticipated Season 3 debut. The fourth season renewal confirms the return of the entire ensemble cast, including multi-award winner Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Christa Miller as Liz, Luke Tennie as Sean, Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, and Ted McGinley as Derek.

This marks particularly good news for fans, as series co-creator Bill Lawrence previously indicated he initially pitched "Shrinking" as a three-season story to Apple TV+, according to Variety.

Season 3, which consists of 11 episodes, will explore the theme of "moving forward" after Season 1 focused on grief and Season 2 centered on forgiveness. The new season picks up after the Season 2 finale, where Jimmy saved Louis, the drunk driver responsible for his wife Tia's death, from attempting suicide at a train station.

The upcoming episodes will follow Jimmy as he prepares his daughter Alice for college while grappling with his own ability to move forward.

The season will also feature notable guest stars, including Michael J. Fox, who returns to acting after a five-year hiatus to portray a Parkinson's patient who befriends Paul. Other guest appearances include Jeff Daniels as Jimmy's father, Randy, Cobie Smulders, Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez, USA Today reported.

"Shrinking" has earned critical acclaim since its 2023 debut, receiving multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including nods for Best Comedy Series, with Segel, Ford, Williams, and Urie all earning individual acting nominations. The series was also recognized at the 2025 Golden Globes, where both Segel and Ford received nominations.

The show represents the third collaboration between Apple TV+, Bill Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television, following the Emmy-winning global phenomenon "Ted Lasso" and the comedy series "Bad Monkey." Season 3 episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays through April 8, with new installments typically available at 9:00 p.m. ET the night before the official release date, as per The Wrap.