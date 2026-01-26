Disney+ has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 will arrive in 2026, focusing on the kidnappings of Artemis and Annabeth and revealing the Titan Atlas as the new main villain.

The new season, now filming in Vancouver, was teased in the Season 2 end-credits scene, which revealed a 2026 premiere window rather than a long multi‑year wait. Production is already well underway, with about two more months of shooting planned, signaling that post‑production and marketing will take up most of the rest of the year.

Season 3 continues Disney+'s adaptation of Rick Riordan's book series and will be based on The Titan's Curse, the third novel in the Percy Jackson & the Olympians saga.

In The Titan's Curse storyline, the goddess Artemis vanishes while hunting a monster powerful enough to threaten Olympus, forcing her Hunters and the demigods of Camp Half‑Blood into action, according to People.

At the same time, Annabeth disappears during a mission, leaving Percy devastated and determined to bring her back. The quests to find Artemis and Annabeth soon merge, as the heroes discover that both have been taken by the Titan Atlas, who is seeking to use an ancient prophecy and a deadly monster to start a full‑scale war against the gods.

Season 3 will again center on Walker Scobell's Percy, with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover returning after Season 2's larger, darker storyline and its Titan‑driven cliffhanger, TV Guide reported.

The new episodes are expected to pick up the threads from the Season 2 finale, which showed the growing Titan threat, Luke's continued allegiance to Kronos, and Thalia's revived role in the Great Prophecy. These elements set the stage for a more intense conflict as the series moves deeper into the looming war between gods and Titans.

Holt McCallany joins the cast as Atlas, described as the primary antagonist of Season 3 and set to appear in most of the episodes. David Costabile will play Dr. Thorn, while Saara Chaudry portrays Zoë Nightshade, a key member of Artemis' Hunters.

Disney has also confirmed that fan‑favorite characters like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo will appear for the first time in live action, further expanding the show's world and raising the stakes for Percy and his friends, as per Deadline.