Blake Lively's driver, Kevin Alexander, has shared a shocking account of an alleged conversation with Justin Baldoni during the filming of "It Ends With Us."

In a deposition obtained by Us Weekly on January 26, Alexander described the discussion as "disturbing" and said it left him feeling uncomfortable.

Alexander, who was driving Lively, Baldoni, and one other person, said it was the first time he had met the actor.

"[Baldoni] was discussing his sexual relations with women," Alexander claimed. "He said he was forced on and he forced himself on women."

"To me, it was very out of the ordinary to meet somebody and talk like that in a vehicle," the driver added.

"Basically, he kept talking about his sexual relations. If they said no, this, that, he would revert back."

Alexander said the comments were so unsettling that he "can't forget" the conversation, as it "took [his] focus off driving."

After dropping the group off at the production office, Alexander told Lively, "I feel very uncomfortable. Something is not right here. I would like to do a background check on him or something." At the time, he was unaware that Baldoni was also the producer of the film.

Blake Lively Claims Hostile Work Environment

This deposition is part of a growing body of evidence in Lively's legal battle against Baldoni, which began in December 2024.

Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, claiming that Baldoni created a "hostile work environment" on set.

She followed this by suing him for sexual harassment and related allegations. Baldoni has denied all claims and previously filed a countersuit, which was dismissed in June 2025, Yahoo reported.

The legal fight has also drawn attention from the public due to unsealed documents, including private texts between Lively, Baldoni, and their associates.

High-profile names, such as Taylor Swift and Matt Damon, were reportedly mentioned in these messages.

Legal expert Rachael Bennett explained, "I do think anytime the court unseals records, there's a reason why somebody wanted them sealed in the first place. Lively has every interest in trying to protect the privacy and the social ramifications for all of her famous friends that were pulled into this."

"It Ends With Us" was released in August 2025, but rumors of tension between the co-stars began months earlier. The trial between Lively and Baldoni is scheduled to begin on May 18, 2026.