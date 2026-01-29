Rob Schneider and his wife, Patricia Azarcoya Arce, are finalizing their divorce after nearly 15 years of marriage, marking the end of a long relationship that began behind the scenes of a TV set.

Court records confirm that Patricia filed for divorce on December 8, 2025, in Maricopa County, Arizona, where the former couple lives.

Patricia, 37, submitted paperwork listed as "family court with children," and Schneider, 62, accepted service days later on December 12, PageSix reported.

The court ordered both parties to attend a required parenting class. On January 21, a judge filed an order stating that a consent decree would be finalized confidentially.

This decree will settle key issues such as child support, parenting time, and possible alimony.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Patricia cited the marriage as "irretrievably broken" with "no possibility of reconciliation." The couple shares two daughters, Miranda, 13, and Madeline, 8.

Spanish outlet TV y Novelas was the first to report the split, which was later confirmed by Schneider's representative. Patricia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This marks the third divorce for good ol’ fashioned conservative family man Rob Schneider.



Rob Schneider Praised His Wife in Past Posts

Schneider and Patricia met in 2007 while working on a television project. Their relationship grew quickly, and they married in Los Angeles in April 2011.

According to People, at the time, the former "Saturday Night Live" star called the wedding "the happiest day of my life," sharing his excitement about starting a family together.

Over the years, the couple often spoke warmly about one another in public.

In a since-deleted Instagram post celebrating their 10th anniversary, Patricia wrote, "10 years and counting!!!! No one is funnier than you husbando. Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre."

Schneider also praised his wife in past posts, thanking her for their daughters and for supporting him.

In addition to his two younger children, Schneider is also the father of singer Elle King, 36, from his previous marriage to London King.

Their relationship has been publicly strained. Elle previously shared difficult memories from her childhood, including being sent to what she described as a "fat camp."

Schneider later addressed the issue, saying he wished he had been the father she needed when he was younger.