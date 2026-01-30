Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reside in a luxury manner which is partly supported by a hefty monthly household allowance from her billionaire dad.

As per a report by Daily Mail, Peltz is getting approximately $1 million a month from her father, investor Nelson Peltz, whose estimated fortune of $1.6 billion. It is far beyond the reported net worth of David and Victoria Beckham.

The financial revelations arrive as Beckham has recently emphasized that he's chosen a more "peaceful" path focused on his marriage, even as his relationship with his parents has been under public strain. But if the Daily Mail's breakdown is accurate, the quieter approach has not meant a smaller lifestyle.

Instead, it points to a pattern of premium real estate, elite travel and top-tier retail therapy.

Beverly Hills Mansion and Costly Do-Overs

One of the examples that help show the situation most clearly is the couple's home in Beverly Hills. The latest acquisition of a property in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood for reportedly $16 million was after what was characterized as a very thorough hunt for the right home in late 2024. The home is roughly 7, 000 sq. ft. and comes with a spa, a gym, and a home theater.

The Daily Mail reports that the deal included more than $100,000 in furnishings and artwork. Even so, the couple didn't keep everything as-is.

They later stripped out a high-end kitchen and designer bathrooms and replaced them, with renovation costs estimated at $1 million or more.

That wasn't their first swing at buying in the area. They previously purchased another Los Angeles home for $10.5 million, then sold it months later at a loss. Peltz later called that decision "silly," explaining they moved too fast before figuring out where they actually wanted to live full time.

Read more: Unsealed Nicola Peltz Wedding Texts Reveal Hidden Costs And Tension With Victoria Beckham

Private Jets, Yachts and Five-Star Escapes

Travel is another major line item. The outlet says the pair regularly fly by private jet, including trips to the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach. A single round, trip flight alone, from the outlet's estimation, might be up to $100,000.

Their getaways usually revolve around yachts, luxurious resorts and celebrity favorite secret spots. The duo has visited St. Tropez, Los Cabos and Aspen, besides a recent trip to San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, where the overnight stay can cost several thousands of dollars.

Aside from that, they were on the Peltz family superyacht charter, the famous "Project X," which at some point was rumored to be available for $1.2 million a week. Posts from social media that showed their trips revealed romantic dinners with candles, wine cellars and beautiful sea views.

One of the photos that the outlet focused on was an ultra, rare dessert wine which was said to cost about $18,500 a bottle. Beckham who often shares cooking and drink, related content on his social media has lately started to embrace the wine, enthusiast role by showing glimpses of his collection through the posts.

Designer Fashion, Dining and Statement Gifts

Spending extends to closets and jewelry boxes as well.

The couple showed one week of outfits their total value exceeded $80,000. Among the brands were vintage Chanel and Saint Laurent. Even their relaxing time at home was attributed to a high cost as the matching Valentino robes are said to have been priced at over $1,000 each.

Dining choices also are of a very high standard. Beckham has delved into food projects and chef collaborations and is a regular at some of the most expensive Los Angeles restaurants.

The Daily Mail mentions Osteria Mozza and the Michelin, starred Hayato among their favorites, while premium sushi takeout from Nobu is their usual option at home.

Gift-giving between the two is often elaborate and public. Brooklyn Beckham proposed with a diamond ring estimated at $481,000. In one of their more unusual luxury keepsakes, the couple had their wisdom teeth turned into matching gold necklaces.

Cars are also a part of the story. Brooklyn Beckham has had several high, performance cars to his name, including a McLaren and a classic BMW. After their wedding, David gave them, as one of the gifts, a restored electric Jaguar estimated to be in the six-figure range.