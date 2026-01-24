Nicola Peltz is once again at the center of family drama after claims resurfaced that she gave husband Brooklyn Beckham an ultimatum following a controversial moment at their 2022 wedding involving his mother, Victoria Beckham.

The renewed attention comes after witnesses and insiders revisited what happened during the couple's first dance, which has been described as awkward and deeply upsetting for the bride.

According to reports, the issue began during the wedding reception when singer Marc Anthony invited Victoria Beckham onto the stage, calling her "the most beautiful woman in the room."

Instead of Brooklyn sharing his planned first dance with Nicola, he ended up dancing with his mother in front of hundreds of guests. Multiple sources say Nicola felt blindsided and humiliated by the moment.

A butler who claimed to witness the events told The Sun that Nicola saw the dance as the "final straw." He alleged that after the wedding, she told Brooklyn he had to choose between her and his mother.

"After the wedding Nicola was resolute to Brooklyn — you need to choose me or your mother," the butler said, adding that she believed Victoria had upstaged her on her own wedding day, PageSix reported.

DJ from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding describes Victoria Beckham’s dance moment, claiming on ITV:



“There was no sl*t dropping, there was no there was no black PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girls action… the word ‘inappropriate,’ why I said it was inappropriate… pic.twitter.com/eNpc8f9u6E — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 23, 2026

Nicola Peltz Allegedly Left Wedding in Tears

Brooklyn later echoed similar feelings in a lengthy social media statement, saying he felt "uncomfortable and humiliated" during the dance.

He accused Victoria of "hijacking" the moment that was meant to be shared with his wife. He also claimed that the situation left Nicola in tears, causing her family to leave the reception early.

Other witnesses have shared mixed views. According to DailyMail, DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the wedding, confirmed the dance was "really awkward" but suggested the timing, not the intent, was the main problem.

He explained that guests expected Nicola to join Brooklyn for the first dance, making the switch shocking and emotional.

Still, he noted that the Beckham family has always been close and affectionate, which may have added to the confusion.

The fallout from that night is said to have created lasting tension. The same butler claimed Nicola later refused to attend family events with David and Victoria Beckham, even when Brooklyn wanted to go.

"She wasn't interested in backing down," he alleged, saying the situation drove a wedge between Brooklyn and his parents.

Nicola and Brooklyn married in 2022, and Brooklyn is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. Representatives for the couple and Victoria have not publicly commented on the latest claims.