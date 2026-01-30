Khloé Kardashian has disclosed that she battles Sarmassophobia, a very severe fear of dating and getting into romantic relationships, that has been a major factor in shaping her personal life.

The reality star revealed that the phobia had led to anxiety and avoidance behaviors, at times making her even get overwhelmed by mere interactions with people.

"I hated how I felt before. That I'm like, I don't want to go back there,"

Kardashian said on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, explaining why she has been hesitant to date after previous heartbreaks. "Like now I'm like, I feel so safe where I am."

She noted that her fear hasn't disappeared entirely, saying, "But I can't live like this forever. Like I'm afraid that I'm so afraid. Does that make sense? So maybe I need to go to therapy for that."

Understanding Sarmassophobia

Sarmassophobia goes beyond pre-date jitters. According to DrLogy.com, it is "the fear of dating and relationships or anxiety associated with romantic or sexual situations, often stemming from a fear of intimacy or rejection." People with the condition may struggle to form or maintain relationships and may even hyperfocus on work or children as a way to cope with vulnerability.

Beverly Hills psychologist Dr. Levine, speaking to the Daily Mail, explained why someone like Kardashian might feel safer staying single. "Having a fear of dating after being hurt many times in the past is quite normal," he said. "She should give herself some time to get over her past traumatic experiences from heartbreak."

Dr. Levine added that repeated heartbreak can lead people to avoid romantic connections entirely. "Often people who have had their heart broken over and over again avoid getting back into relationships. Instead, they focus intensely on their work or children or both."

Since Kardashian dated Tristan Thompson and was a wife of Lamar Odom, her former experiences there must have had a lot of influences on her approach to dating today.

Therapeutic Approaches to Overcoming Dating Fear

According to experts, therapy working with a counselor can help Kardashian-type of people step by step gradually re-engage with romantic life.

Dr. Levine suggested Exposure Therapy as a way to "lean into dating by taking it slowly, like maybe going on practice dates that are during the day."

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) can also help, as it encourages individuals to examine the root causes of their fears. "She can ask herself what really holds her back. Is it the fear of being cheated on? The fear of being rejected? The fear of being vulnerable?" Dr. Levine explained.

"It takes work because you have to look back at the past pain, but it is worth it in the end because it heals," he added. Kardashian herself has indicated an openness to therapy, noting that it could help her confront the lingering fear that keeps her from dating.

Sarmassophobia doesn't only affect dating. Experts note that it is capable of distorting the whole life circle including family and friends, besides taking up so much of one's attention and energy, it can also lead to an individual's emotional unavailability in other relationships.