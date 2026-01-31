Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actress celebrated for her roles in "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek," died Friday at her Los Angeles home following a brief illness.

Her agency, Creative Artists Agency, confirmed her death but did not disclose the specific cause. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at O'Hara's Brentwood residence at 4:48 a.m. Friday morning, a woman in serious condition was transported to a hospital.

The Canadian-born actress won two Emmy Awards during her career. She earned her first Emmy in 1982 for writing on the sketch comedy series "SCTV," where she began her television career, according to the New York Times.

In 2020, she won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for playing Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek," a role that brought her career renaissance and also earned her a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award.

O'Hara became a household name playing Kate McCallister, the frantic mother who accidentally leaves her son Kevin behind in "Home Alone" (1990) and its 1992 sequel. Her famous scream of "KEVIN!" became a pop culture staple. She also portrayed Delia Deetz in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" (1988) and reprised the role in the 2024 sequel.

Her collaboration with director Christopher Guest produced several acclaimed mockumentaries, including "Waiting for Guffman" (1996), "Best in Show" (2000), and "A Mighty Wind" (2003). She frequently worked alongside Eugene Levy, her longtime friend and collaborator since their "SCTV" days in the 1970s, the Associated Press reported.

Most recently, O'Hara appeared in the Apple TV+ series "The Studio" alongside Seth Rogen and HBO's "The Last of Us," both earning her Emmy nominations. She was honored with the Order of Canada in 2017, one of the nation's highest civilian honors.

Born in Toronto on Mar. 4, 1954, O'Hara started her career at Toronto's Second City Theater in 1974. She met her husband, production designer Bo Welch, on the set of "Beetlejuice" in 1988, and they married in 1992.

O'Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welc,h and their two sons, Matthew and Luke. The family plans to hold a private celebration of her life, as per CBS News.