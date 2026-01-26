Hollywood star Natalie Wood, famous for her roles in West Side Story and Rebel Without a Cause, is still commanding the public's attention long decades after her mysterious death.

Wood, born Natalie Zacharenko on July 20, 1938, began performing at age four and made a very successful transition from child star to leading lady. Her personal life, including the marriages to actor Richard Gregson and actor Robert Wagner, had been highly publicized.

On November 28, 1981, Wood disappeared during a night-time yacht trip to Catalina Island aboard Wagner's 58-foot yacht, Splendour, where Wagner and actor Christopher Walken were also present. Several hours after her disappearance, authorities found her body in the water and she was declared dead on November 29. The incident is ruled an 'accidental drowning'.

A source who described the events of that night explained, Wood reportedly went to her cabin around 10:45 p.m., while Wagner and Walken stayed on deck. Later, the dinghy was missing, and her body was found floating in the water."

The investigation was reopened in 2011 amid lingering questions. Witnesses reported hearing arguments and cries for help, while emergency assistance was not called immediately. According to MSN, new findings included bruises on Wood's wrists, knees, and ankles that likely occurred before she entered the water.

All sources familiar with the case described the autopsy findings: "She was found wearing a flannel nightgown, argyle socks, and a red down jacket, with a blood alcohol content of 0.14% and traces of medications for pain and motion sickness."

Captain Dennis Davern, who was aboard the yacht, admitted to misleading investigators about details of the night. "Yes, I would say so. Yes," he told authorities when asked if he suspected Wagner.

Experts and family members remain divided over the exact circumstances. Wood's sister has long insisted Natalie would never have ventured onto a dinghy alone, citing her fear of water and inability to swim.

Despite decades of scrutiny, the cause of death remains officially listed as "undetermined," leaving unanswered questions about whether foul play contributed to the tragedy.

The enduring mystery surrounding Wood's death continues to inspire public fascination and ongoing investigation, reflecting both her lasting legacy in Hollywood and the unresolved nature of the events on that fateful night.

In other news, Natalie Wood was allegedly sexually assaulted by actor Kirk Douglas in 1955, her sister Lana Wood claims in her new book "Little Sister, "according to NBC News. Lana writes that Natalie returned from a meeting with Douglas "awful," "very disheveled and very upset," and that their mother had arranged the encounter believing it could advance Natalie's career.

Years later, Natalie confided in Lana, saying, "And, uh... he hurt me, Lana," and made her promise not to reveal the incident before her death. She had kept the assault secret until adulthood, and Lana had previously hinted at it during a 2018 podcast, shedding new light on the struggles Wood faced as a young actress.