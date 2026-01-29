Miley Cyrus is said to be reaching out to her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, in an effort to clear the air years after their divorce, but sources claim the attempt has been met with resistance from Hemsworth's fiancée, model Gabriella Brooks. The situation has raised questions about boundaries as both stars move forward with new chapters in their lives.

Cyrus, 33, recently became engaged to musician Maxx Morando, yet insiders say she remains emotionally unsettled about her past with Hemsworth, 35. The pair met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, dated on and off for nearly a decade, and married in December 2018 before divorcing just over a year later in February 2020.

Sources told RadarOnline that Cyrus' desire to reconnect is rooted in unresolved feelings rather than romantic intentions. Addressing her mindset, one insider said, "As much as Miley has tried to move on, she's really had a tough time."

The same source elaborated on her motivation, explaining, "She's the type of person who hates leaving things unsaid, and she swears that's the reason she wants to see Liam. He was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together forever, and she regrets a lot of the way things went down toward the end of their relationship."

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has reportedly kept his distance. Insiders told RadarOnline that the actor avoids confrontation and has largely cut off contact with Cyrus since their split. This avoidance has reportedly intensified her desire for closure.

Cyrus has publicly acknowledged lingering affection for Hemsworth in past interviews. Speaking months after their divorce, she said, "I really do and did love him very, very, very much, and still do, always will." She has also admitted holding onto personal mementos from their relationship, saying, "I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date."

Despite Cyrus' reported intentions, Hemsworth's fiancée is said to be drawing firm lines. Sources claim Brooks, 29, is uncomfortable with renewed contact between the former spouses. Addressing Brooks' stance, an insider said, "Gabriella wants Liam's focus on her – not on building a better relationship with his ex."

Another source described the dynamic from Hemsworth's perspective, stating, "Miley wants the air totally cleared. Liam hates confrontation, so he's avoided Miley since things imploded. He literally just ghosted her – which has only made it harder for her."

According to RadarOnline, while Cyrus continues her relationship with Morando, her efforts to seek closure with Hemsworth may remain stalled as Brooks prioritizes clear boundaries ahead of her own engagement.

