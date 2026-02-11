Footage reportedly filmed by Jeffrey Epstein shows half-naked women performing private dances inside his luxurious Paris apartment, according to recently released files from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The videos, which depict women in varying states of undress inside a red-panelled room, were part of over a dozen clips released in the latest tranche of the Epstein files. The age of the women is unclear, as their faces and other identifying features have been redacted.

A source familiar with the files told Daily Mail that the clips were filmed on different dates. These videos show the kind of entertainment Epstein arranged in his Paris home the source said.

The apartment, located in the exclusive 16th arrondissement, is also the site where former British politician Peter Mandelson was photographed in his underwear. A spokesperson for Mandelson told the Daily Mail he has "no recollection of the photograph being taken and has no idea where it was or who took it."

Experts later confirmed that the metal balcony railing and red wood paneling in the images match those in Epstein's Paris flat, which overlooks the Arc de Triomphe. U.S. authorities also released emails indicating Mandelson was a frequent visitor, along with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, though both have denied wrongdoing.

In addition to the red room, the flat reportedly contained a massage parlour. A former butler said Epstein would visit the space "three or four times a day." The butler's wife described the scenes as "artistic shots" and recalled a "magnificent naked woman arched in the massage room."

Following Epstein's death in 2019, French authorities launched an investigation into alleged sexual abuse and trafficking at the Paris residence. According to Sotheby's, the 8,000-square-foot flat boasted eight bedrooms, 16-foot ceilings, and unique skull-and-eyeball artworks.

A spokesperson for Mandelson told Daily Mail: "Lord Mandelson regrets, and will regret until his dying day, that he believed Epstein's lies about his criminality. Lord Mandelson did not discover the truth about Epstein until after his death in 2019. He is profoundly sorry that powerless and vulnerable women and girls were not given the protection they deserved."

The latest files reignite scrutiny over Epstein's Paris residence and the high-profile figures associated with it, raising questions about the extent of criminal activity that took place there.

In other news, Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used his birthdays as opportunities to exploit underage girls, having them wear specially designed outfits for the celebrations, according to newly released records.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a House Oversight Committee member, told TMZ that the birthdays were "a means for Epstein to traffic and take advantage of girls." Photos from Epstein's 54th birthday show young women in white lacy outfits marked with "54," with Epstein seated with some of the girls on his lap.

The images highlight the ongoing trauma for his victims, who endured abuse under the guise of celebration. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, had his birthday exploits documented alongside notes and letters compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell.

