As more information emerges about the condition of Royal Lodge, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's property in Windsor Great Park, he finds himself in a challenging situation.

RadarOnline reports that the large 31-room house has not undergone a thorough inspection in 22 years. This is odd since the lease should have allowed people to check if the place was being looked after.

The King's younger brother, who is 65, is getting ready to move out to somewhere else in Sandringham. This situation arises after the Crown Estate and the palace urged him to leave following the loss of his royal titles.

A source familiar with the property told the publication, "Regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance, so the fact that none took place for over 20 years is highly unusual and raises serious questions about how oversight was allowed to lapse" .

Another insider criticized Windsor's approach, saying, "It seems Andrew was expected to organize these inspections, but this is a man who can barely tie his own shoelaces and is a total layabout. The fact he was put in charge of one of the royal family's most valuable properties is astonishing given his slobbish character".

Financial arrangements at Royal Lodge have also drawn attention. Windsor paid about $1 million for a 75-year lease in 2003 and funded approximately $10 million in refurbishments, completed in 2005. However, his annual rent was largely symbolic—a "peppercorn" sum that met legal requirements but carried no meaningful market value.

A royal property expert noted, "Andrew's living agreement was designed on the assumption that the occupant would act as a careful custodian of the building over the long term. But none of that has happened".

Recent photographs from October 2025 show peeling exterior paint and cracks on the mansion's façade. Interior conditions have not been publicly disclosed.

A palace insider added, "The condition of the exterior is already a warning sign in itself. When visible upkeep is allowed to deteriorate, it inevitably prompts concern about whether deeper, less visible areas of the property have been neglected as well".

Royal experts emphasize that Royal Lodge, as a historic, listed property, required consistent supervision, and letting it go unchecked highlights a systemic lapse in responsibility and oversight.

In separate news, Marie Claire reported that contrary to previous reports portraying him as the hardline figure in the royal family's handling of Prince Andrew's controversies, Prince William is said to be deeply concerned about his uncle's mental health following the former Duke of York's demotion.