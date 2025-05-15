Shia LaBeouf has taken to social media to clear the air regarding rumors of a feud with actor Timothée Chalamet.

In a post this week, the 38-year-old actor shared an alleged email exchange between the two, seemingly putting the rumors to rest.

The drama began after LaBeouf made a comment about Chalamet in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 8.

The discussion centered around LaBeouf's experiences with Catholicism and his past struggles in the entertainment industry.

When asked about his life in a monastery, LaBeouf referenced Chalamet's ambition to "be great," which he said he related to, but noted that while it seemed "cute" on Chalamet, it didn't come across the same way when he expressed similar sentiments, JustJared said.

LaBeouf recalled hearing Timothée Chalamet express a desire to be great, a sentiment LaBeouf could relate to. While Chalamet's words came across as endearing, LaBeouf felt differently about expressing the same ambition for himself.

Fans quickly reacted to LaBeouf's comments, with many pointing out past controversies surrounding him, including abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs.

Despite the backlash, LaBeouf responded directly on Twitter (now X), posting an excerpt from Rudyard Kipling's poem "If" and writing, "Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive – we been good." He also shared a screenshot of an email he claimed Chalamet sent him in 2023.

In the email, Chalamet allegedly praised LaBeouf's performance in "David Mamet's Henry Johnson" saying, "Absolutely blown away by your work the other night. Totally electric, totally present at every turn, king of your kingdom even if that kingdom is a miserable 4×4 prison cell."

Chalamet shared his enthusiasm about LaBeouf's stage performance, expressing hope that it marks the start of his continued work in theater, rather than being a one-off occurrence.

According to DailyMail, LaBeouf responded with a simple, "Thank you doggy / Every blessing to you / Fun watching you evolve / Take ownership / Bang bang."

This exchange comes after earlier reports that the two actors almost worked together on a major film. Despite the rumors of a feud, the email suggests a mutual respect between the actors.

While the feud rumors swirled, some fans defended LaBeouf, citing his past success in films like "Transformers" and "I,""Robot." However, others criticized him, bringing up the allegations made by FKA Twigs in a 2020 lawsuit.

LaBeouf, who has since addressed these claims, acknowledged the harm he caused in past relationships, describing himself as a "public sinner" who is working to live a more principled life.

As for Chalamet, who is currently enjoying a successful career, fans have rallied behind him, pointing out his reputation for professionalism and his achievements in films like "Call Me by Your Name and Dune."