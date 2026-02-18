Meghan Markle is leaning into her independence as controversy continues to swirl around Britain's royal family, with one public relations expert suggesting the Duchess of Sussex is "stronger alone at the moment."

According to Page Six, the former working royal made a solo appearance at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles last week, walking the red carpet without her husband, Prince Harry. The glamorous outing stood in stark contrast to the intensifying scrutiny facing the monarchy over renewed fallout tied to Prince Andrew's past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report from the Mirror, joint appearances by the Sussexes have become increasingly rare in recent months. Industry observers say that shift may be intentional.

Dermot McNamara, a PR expert and talent agent, described the couple's current dynamic as strategic.

He said Markle reminded audiences at the gala that she was "a gorgeous, glamorous Hollywood star" before she married into royalty. While her global profile expanded after her wedding, McNamara noted she "was her own entity before he came along" and is "used to going out and working the hustle in a way that Harry hasn't had to do."

Meghan Markle's Solo Strategy Amid Royal Family Crisis

The royal family is back in the spotlight after more Epstein-related files were released on January 30. The documents reportedly revealed the emails of Sarah Ferguson and accusations against Andrew, who has always denied any wrongdoing.

Public frustration has spilled into view. BBC reported that during a recent walkabout in Clitheroe, Lancashire, King Charles III was heckled by a bystander who shouted, "How long have you known about Andrew?"

Against that backdrop, McNamara said Markle's decision to step out alone is both protective and practical.

"There's no doubt she's stronger alone at the moment because the levels of toxicity around the Epstein scandal can't be overstated," he said, adding that the controversy "goes against everything she's trying to build."

He suggested her approach may serve multiple purposes, shielding her brand while also insulating her husband from mounting questions.

"There's probably an element of her protecting Harry emotionally, mixed with her protecting herself and her brand," he said.

Markle, 44, shares two children with Harry, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, and has increasingly focused on her commercial ventures.

Since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020, the couple no longer receive public funding tied to official duties. McNamara said that reality adds urgency to their professional decisions.

With "all the royal family drama going on," he said Harry is likely wary of being "besieged by people asking him to speak about what's happening."

Meanwhile, Markle understands "it's on her and Harry to keep the money coming in," noting, "They have bills to pay and children to raise, so the pressure is on to make her brand work."

Royal Fallout and Brand Protection

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe also weighed in, arguing that the controversy surrounding Andrew could have a particular impact on the Sussexes.

"The Andrew stuff could harm Harry and Meghan more than William and Kate, because their brand is built on their royal affiliation," he said.

He added that distancing themselves visually and professionally from the institution may be critical. "Savvy Meghan will do everything she can to keep her head down and well away from what's going on – and that means not going out as a royal couple."

Larcombe said that even though Andrew no longer plays a formal role within the monarchy, the wider family cannot escape the consequences.

"If the royal family is going through a tough time, it means the Sussex family is going through a tough time as well," he said, adding that Markle will likely want to "run a mile away from the royal brand aspect of things." As he put it: "One bad apple can sour the whole batch."