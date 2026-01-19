Gwyneth Paltrow is facing fresh criticism for her lifestyle brand Goop's 2026 Valentine's Day gift guide, which includes high-priced and sexually explicit items that some detractors have described as "gross" and "vulgar."

The guide, promoted by the actress and entrepreneur, features 60 products ranging from luxury jewelry to intimate toys, prompting a wave of negative comments on social media. According to RadarOnline, critics have branded Paltrow "insufferable" amid the backlash.

One commenter expressed disgust, writing: "Lost and vulgar... all at the same time."

Another user targeted Paltrow personally, stating: "She's so gross and oblivious, obsessed with her nasty bits and stinky candles. Ugh."

A third critic was direct, declaring, "She's insufferable and unappealing." Questions about her focus arose, with someone asking, "Why is she so obsessed with this stuff?"

Further reactions highlighted revulsion, as one comment read, "She is so gross," while another said, "Overpriced c---... a no thank you."

Additional backlash focused on her persona, with a user writing, "Insufferable woman."

Skepticism about the products' appeal surfaced, as a commenter questioned: "Who actually buys this overpriced cr—ola?"

Among the controversial items is a set of three silver "sex dice" priced at about $780, intended to "reinvent date night" with French words for body parts and actions, plus toy icons. A rechargeable couples toy costs $79, described as "designed for couples by women... With a gentle squeeze and an adjustable fit, Hug provides continuous stimulation where you want it most."

The We-Vibe Chorus Pro, at $229, includes a remote control for partners. Goop also lists Sex Oil for $55, marketed for "massage, sexual exploration, and play."

Beyond bedroom items, the guide offers wellness-oriented products like Happy Ending Functional Mushroom Chocolates for $29, infused with botanicals and adaptogens including horny goat weed.

Luxury selections include a Foundrae collar necklace with a heart medallion at $12,450, non-returnable and the priciest item. A pre-owned Louis Vuitton Monogram jewelry travel case is $3,650, while a laser treatment device costs $5,995 for skincare. Other picks feature a $595 cashmere sweater and a $1,200 red light mat to "boost circulation, support muscle recovery, and enhance the skin's natural glow."

This controversy follows Paltrow's recent comments on her wellness routine. During a Jan. 6 appearance on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast, she emphasized early bedtimes and cold sleeping environments.

Paltrow discussed her preferences, saying: "Well, the older I get, the colder I like it. I like, you know, in the 60s."

She explained her nightly ritual, stating: "I have to take a bath every night. Have to. Non-negotiable. And if there's not a bathtub, then I have to shower. Like, I got to get the day off with water."

Paltrow also mentioned dining early, noting she eats dinner as early as 5:45 p.m. to aid sleep.

In other news, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that her son Moses Martin covered his eyes while watching her intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, calling the experience "not great," per E! Online.

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she said Moses was visibly uncomfortable during the raunchier moments, despite her warning him ahead of time. The film, which co-stars Chalamet as a 1950s ping-pong player, opens in theaters on Christmas Day.