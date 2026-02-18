Bad Bunny has booked his first leading film role in the historical epic "Porto Rico," where he will star alongside Edward Norton and Javier Bardem in a new big-screen drama about Puerto Rico's past.

The film will be the directorial debut of Puerto Rican rapper and Grammy winner Residente, whose real name is René Pérez Joglar. Producers say "Porto Rico" will be an epic Caribbean western and historical drama inspired by real events in Puerto Rico's colonial past.

The movie will explore the island's roots and identity, focusing on power, resistance, and the people who shaped its history, according to The Guardian.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, steps into his first lead after making supporting appearances in movies such as "Bullet Train" and other Hollywood projects. The role marks a major step in his move from global music star to full-time screen actor.

He has already drawn attention for bringing Puerto Rican culture to major stages, including a recent Super Bowl halftime performance that highlighted his island roots.

Norton and Bardem join the project as part of a high-profile cast that also includes Viggo Mortensen, giving the film significant international star power.

In early comments, the team behind the movie has framed "Porto Rico" as a large-scale story that aims to reach global audiences while staying grounded in Puerto Rico's specific history. For many fans, the casting signals that the project is being treated as a serious awards-level production rather than a simple star vehicle, CTV News reported.

Residente co-wrote the script with Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "Birdman." Multi-Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is attached as an executive producer, with Live Nation also involved in backing the film. Filmmakers have not yet announced a production start date or release window.

Bad Bunny has built one of the most successful careers in modern Latin music, with chart‑topping albums and sold‑out global tours that have helped bring reggaeton to mainstream audiences.

His records often mix personal themes with social commentary, touching on inequality, identity, and Puerto Rico's colonial status, which has earned him a strong following among younger, politically aware listeners. As both a performer and a cultural figure, he has become a key voice for Puerto Rican pride on the world stage, as per PBS.