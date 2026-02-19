Peter Krause has set his next TV role, joining the ensemble cast of NBC's drama pilot "Protection" in his first television project since leaving the hit first-responder series "9-1-1."

"Protection" is an NBC drama pilot from writer and executive producer Josh Safran, with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector also serving as executive producers alongside Universal Television.

The project follows a U.S. marshal and a law enforcement family entangled in a case that turns deadly and exposes them to ongoing danger, according to Deadline. The pilot is part of NBC's push to expand its crime and law-enforcement dramas for an upcoming season, alongside other ordered pilots including a revival of "The Rockford Files."

Krause will play a key role in the ensemble, joining the pilot in a series-regular capacity if "Protection" moves forward to a full series order.

The casting reunites the actor with NBC, where he previously starred as Adam Braverman on the family drama "Parenthood" from 2010 to 2015. NBC has not yet set a premiere date for "Protection," as the project remains at the pilot stage and awaits a pickup decision, Variety reported.

"Protection" is Krause's first major television role following his exit from "9-1-1," where he played Captain Bobby Nash for eight seasons. His character was written out in 2025, when Bobby died in a lab explosion during season 8, closing out one of the show's original lead roles.

The storyline marked the end of Krause's run on the procedural, which had moved from Fox to ABC and remained a key part of the network's drama lineup.

Krause has previously headlined several series, including "Sports Night," "Six Feet Under," "Dirty Sexy Money," "Parenthood," "The Catch," and "9-1-1," where he also served as an executive producer. "Protection" is currently in the pilot stage at NBC, and the network has not announced whether it will move forward to series or set a premiere date, as per The Wrap.